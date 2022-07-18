ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Flood Advisory issued for Essex, Hudson, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Central Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1232 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bloomfield, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lyndhurst and Rutherford around 1240 PM EDT. Paterson and Passaic around 1245 PM EDT. Teterboro around 1250 PM EDT. Hackensack and Paramus around 1255 PM EDT. Fort Lee and Oradell around 100 PM EDT. Bergenfield and Englewood around 105 PM EDT. Riverdale around 110 PM EDT. Yonkers and Co-op City around 115 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Putnam, Rockland, Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland; Westchester The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Fairfield County in southern Connecticut Westchester County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 114 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nyack, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Ossining and Hawthorne around 120 PM EDT. Mount Kisco and Bedford around 130 PM EDT. Yorktown Heights around 135 PM EDT. Mahopac around 140 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia, Eastern Montgomery, Lower Bucks and Eastern Chester. In New Jersey, Gloucester, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most dangerous combination of hot temperatures and high humidity is expected to occur during Sunday. Temperatures at night will struggle to drop below 80 degrees, especially in the highly urbanized areas such as Center City Philadelphia.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nassau, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nassau; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Suffolk County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 153 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manhasset, or over Great Neck, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Glen Cove around 205 PM EDT. Westbury around 210 PM EDT. Brookville around 215 PM EDT. Hicksville and Bayville around 220 PM EDT. Syosset and Oyster Bay around 225 PM EDT. Plainview around 230 PM EDT. Woodbury around 235 PM EDT. Melville and Cold Spring Harbor around 240 PM EDT. Huntington Station and Huntington around 245 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bronx, Nassau, New York, Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bronx; Nassau; New York; Queens The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Queens County in southeastern New York Bronx County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Northern Nassau County in southeastern New York * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 117 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mott Haven, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Throgs Neck Bridge around 125 PM EDT. Great Neck and Bayside around 130 PM EDT. Manhasset and Sands Point around 135 PM EDT. Port Washington around 140 PM EDT. Glen Cove around 145 PM EDT. Bayville and Brookville around 150 PM EDT. Syosset and Oyster Bay around 155 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRONX, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany; Clinton; Columbia; Delaware; Dutchess; Essex; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Herkimer; Montgomery; Otsego; Putnam; Rensselaer; Saratoga; Schenectady; Schoharie; Ulster; Warren; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBANY CLINTON COLUMBIA DELAWARE DUTCHESS ESSEX FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HERKIMER MONTGOMERY OTSEGO PUTNAM RENSSELAER SARATOGA SCHENECTADY SCHOHARIE ULSTER WARREN WASHINGTON
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

