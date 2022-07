COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies said a woman who was reported missing has been found dead and that her boyfriend is responsible for her killing. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that that the body of 38-year-old Alisa Wood was found in Newberry County on July 19. Lott said the remains were found in a shallow grave near the Little Mountain community.

