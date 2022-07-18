Columbia city council to discuss ARPA fund survey

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Columbia city council will meet Monday night to discuss its American Rescue Plan Act survey results.

The meeting is at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

The city sent out a survey to the community to see what areas they would like to see the second half of the funds on.

Officials say 4,470 people completed the ARPA survey.

The city has $12.6 million left of the $25.2 million to address inequalities and areas of need exposed by the pandemic. The goal is for the survey to reach as many people as possible so they can really narrow down what areas of need are most important to fund.

According to the survey, people want to see the funds spent on health services including mental health, affordable housing, premium worker pay, funding for homeless residents and household assistance.

The first half of the money is being used for homelessness, community violence, mental health services and workforce development.

The next step is for the health department and city to identify gaps in the survey data and then next create focus groups. Those groups will head into the community and find the specific areas needing funding.

