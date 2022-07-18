ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Meet Your Neighbor: Money Monday

By Lidia Alcala
KLFY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Make sure...

www.klfy.com

kadn.com

Curving the Costs During Inflation by Couponing

Lafayette, La (KADN) - "You can really save big and get stuff for almost free." Couponing is becoming increasingly popular, and people are looking to save a few bucks. Racheal Mouton, better known on Facebook as Acadiana's Thrifty Mom, says she's been couponing for eleven years. Gone are the days...
LAFAYETTE, LA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Lafayette (LA)

Often hailed as one of the best food towns in the country, Lafayette is a city in the center of Southwest Louisiana’s Cajun and Creole Country. The city was founded more than 200 years ago beside Bayou Vermilion, a slow-moving tidal river just west of the Atchafalaya Basin, which is home to the largest swamp and wetland in the United States.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
KLFY.com

Eye on Scams: QR code scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Companies use QR codes to point consumers to their apps, track packages, or view menus. However, since the QR codes can’t be read by the human eye, scammers can disguise malicious links in the QR codes. “What we’re wanting to let people beware of...
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

The French Press - Lafayette

Let me tell you that their Cajun Benedict (which is really just gumbo with French bread instead of rice) is freaking legit. Their roux is dark, but not too dark. The eggs were poached perfectly. The flavor was spot on. The portion was a good size. My wife got some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Developers buy property near Acadiana Mall for about 200 homes

The developer behind a large residential development planned for property near the Acadiana Mall purchased the land for just under $3 million, records show. Robert and Jordan Daigle bought a 19-acre tract along Target Loop from the Giles family and another 21 acres along Ridge Road from the Stutes family for a development that will include a mix of more than 100 homes each for purchase and for rent, land records show.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Woman’s Hospital encourages locals to stay in shape

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One study claims that 36% of all Louisiana residents are obese, which amounts to a crowd that can fill Tiger Stadium. As this is the case, a number of locals are taking advantage of community fitness initiatives designed to help people reach and maintain a healthy weight.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
foodgressing.com

Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022 Summer Louisiana: Restaurant Menu Highlights

Explore new dining destinations and rediscover your favorite spots around Baton Rouge, LA during Baton Rouge Restaurant Week 2022. Scores of the best restaurants are offering 3 courses meals for a special prix fixe price ($15, $20, $25, $30, $35, $40 $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity).
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Best Daiquiris in Lafayette—Top 3 Drive-Thrus/Bars

Happy National Daiquiri Day! There are 30 states in the U.S. that offer drive-thru alcohol including Louisiana and our neighbors to the west, Texas. In Louisiana, the daiquiri is the drive-thru drink favorite. Acadiana is filled with places to get a daiquiri, but when it comes to the best, there are three that take the top spots.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Popular fast food restaurant plans expansion to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A popular fast food chain is leading an aggressive expansion that includes 70 new restaurants across South Louisiana, starting with right here in Lafayette. Jack in the Box, a San Deigo, Calif.-based fast food chain, is expected to expand its operations from just 2,2000 locations...
LAFAYETTE, LA

