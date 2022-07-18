ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Home Depot rental van sinks in Naples Bay

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgRfM_0gk2a9BE00

NAPLES, Fla. – A Home Depot van was pulled out of the Naples Landings boat ramp Saturday night after a driver lost control of the vehicle while unloading his jet ski, said Naples police in a statement to NBC2.

“It’s probably somebody with not a lot of experience, who got too far in,” said Gene Luciano, a charter boat fishing captain that houses his fleet just steps away at the Naples City Dock. “It happens, not a lot, but it does happen.”

Naples police observed heavy, slick algae buildup on the ramp that could have caused the car to slip closer to the water.

“What happens at the ramp at low tide, the slime line is showing,” said Luciano. “If those back wheels of a truck get on that slime line with the trailer and the boat, and he doesn’t have four-wheel-drive when you put it in gear, he doesn’t have a traction to get out of the way in the truck starts to sideswipe. Next thing you know it goes right on the water.”

He added he has seen multiple other vehicles go into the water for the same reason.

A police report provided to NBC2 shows that there were no injuries at the time of the incident.

A private tow company was called and after multiple tow trucks were on scene, the vehicle was pulled from the water.

The report deemed the car as a “total loss.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Boat explosion leaves over 7 boats on fire in Punta Gorda

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a boat being on fire in the Riveria Marina. According to Charlotte County Fire Department, the fire spread from one to as many as nine boats. Todd Dunn with Charlotte County Fire said as we got on the scene, we...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

11-foot alligator removed from under Jeep at Rotonda West home

An alligator measuring more than 11 feet was found under a jeep late early Tuesday morning in Charlotte County. FWC workers removed the gator from a Rotonda West home in Charlotte County. An alligator measuring 11 feet, 2 inches with an attitude that didn’t like being moved. A homeowner in...
ROTONDA WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators in Cape Coral are trying to determine what caused a pickup truck to crash into a home. The crash happened Thursday evening at a home near the intersection of Kismet Pkwy. and Juanita Pl. The driver was the only one inside the pickup and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Marine wanted for desertion is a Lehigh Acres native

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The search is heating up for a Camp Pendleton Marine wanted for desertion, as investigators zero in on a specific location. Andrew Tyler Hall, 29, a machine gunner in the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton, disappeared in mid-February. “After about a month or...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Sinks#Accident#Naples Landings
FOX 4 WFTX

Three women arrested for stealing over $1000 in perfume

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing over $1000 in perfume from two Ulta stores according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Latoya Wright, Andrea Hold, and Shaquanza Mays stole first from the Ulta located in the Gulf Coast Town Center. Afterwards, they stole from the Ulta located on Mediterranean Drive.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Lehigh Acres Friday evening

A fatal crash in Lehigh Acres Friday evening involved a motorcycle and a car. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person is dead at the Homestead Road south and Parkdale Boulevard intersection, in Lehigh Acres. The area is blocked off by police tape. The scene remains under investigation and WINK...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Amazon driver speaking out about suspension

An Amazon driver stuck in his truck on Monday is speaking out after getting suspended when Cape Coral firefighters broke him out. The driver, who wanted to remain nameless, said he’s been suspended for property damages when firefighters broke the window to get him out. The driver, who has...
CAPE CORAL, FL
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

17-year-old arrested for DUI in stolen car

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested a 17-year-old and gave him more than a dozen charges after he led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen car while he was under the influence of drugs. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was driving a white Hyundai SUV...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy