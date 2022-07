We’ll admit it: this heat has us dreaming of winter! Whether you’ve been outside mowing, walking the dog, playing at camp, or training for fall sports, we know you want to cool off. But while sweater weather might only be a fantasy right now, at least Staunton offers other ways to find icy relief. Here’s our guide to area watering holes where you can swim or get cold beer!

STAUNTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO