Help could be on the way to thousands of Kansans this weekend. The Convoy of Hope Wichita will be held at nine locations beginning Saturday at 9 a.m. Organizers will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies along with groceries and information on other services. Children must be present to receive a backpack. This will be a drive-thru event.

WICHITA, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO