Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated PM pop-ups, high 91. We start the day off with dry conditions, but steadily increasing humidity. Daytime highs today will be hotter, topping out near 90, but with oppressive humidity, it will feel closer to the upper 90s. That heat and humidity will help build instability in the atmosphere, which will help fuel a few late-day storms. Here in the city, these look to arrive after the evening commute. The majority of these storms do look to stay to the north of I-70, however, the Storm Prediction Center does have our entire area under a “slight risk” of severe weather.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO