NFL TE Orson Charles arrested for pulling gun on off-duty cops

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

According to Tampa Police, the 31-year-old former player was reportedly arrested after pulling a gun on two off-duty police officers during an altercation involving a parking spot. CBS Sports reported that Charles pulled out a gun from under his shirt and continued to threaten the two officers even after they showed their badges.

Charles was detained on Saturday morning and charged, according to the report. It was later discovered that his firearms permit was expired and that he had marijuana in his possession. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, both of which are felonies in Florida.

Charles last played in the NFL in 2018, playing 13 games for the Cleveland Browns. Although he was drafted out of Georgia in 2012, the Tampa native only played five seasons in the NFL scattered over a seven-year span. He was also suspended while with the New Orleans Saints in 2015 for breaking the league's personal conduct policy.