Rogers County, OK

Thousands Of People In Rogers County Asked To Conserve Water

By Amy Slanchik
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people in Rogers County are being asked to cut back on watering their lawns and gardens, to conserve water for any emergencies during the heat. Rural Water District #5 said it is not asking anyone to cut back on showering or doing laundry, but said this is more about...

