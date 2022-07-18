College football news: SEC commissioner's "Trump" comment goes viral

SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday as the unofficial beginning of the college football preseason with commissioner Greg Sankey opening the festivities.

Sankey discussed many important topics facing the SEC and college football as a whole, including NIL, the transfer portal, and the latest realignment.

In part, he discussed the bombshell move by the Big Ten to accept the membership of USC and UCLA, a decision that will forever change the face of the sport.

Asked if the SEC's move to add Texas and Oklahoma "trumped" the Big Ten's expansion plans, Sankey answered, "I'm not sure we want to use the word 'trumped' all the time these days. Got to be careful about that."

The comment is obviously a reference to former President Donald Trump, around whom there has always been an intense level of disagreement and polarization.

Trump is still clearly a very touchy subject around the country less than two years after the hotly contested 2020 election, the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and the continued debate around him and his presidency.

His opponents openly despise him, and his supporters still show very strong loyalty.

As to recent college football realignment, the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC would seem to "trump" the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. At least on the football field.

Texas and OU are projected by analysts to be future contenders for the College Football Playoff, whereas UCLA is not, and USC is still a program in transition.

But one thing seems apparent: the Big Ten's move could turn up making more money after the conference extended its reach to the lucrative Los Angeles media market.

When it comes to bringing in the TV money, the Big Ten could still hold the trump card.

More from College Football HQ

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | News | Schedules | Facebook