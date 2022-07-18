UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures Confirmed After Belgium Eliminate Italy

Tournament hosts England will play Spain in the first quarter-final at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.

Belgium beat Italy on Monday night to become the eighth and last team to qualify for the quarter-finals at UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Tine De Caigny scored the winner as Belgium claimed a 1-0 victory at Manchester City's Academy Stadium to finish second in Group D.

Belgium are the only team to reach the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with fewer than six points in the group phase, having drawn 1-1 with Iceland in their opening game before losing 2-1 to France last week.

Belgium's players pictured celebrating after beating Italy at UEFA Women's Euro 2022 IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Elsewhere on Monday, Dagny Brynjarsdottir converted a penalty kick 11 minutes into added time to earn Iceland a 1-1 draw with France.

Although they lost their 100% record, France still qualified as Group D winners, while Iceland were eliminated despite being unbeaten in the tournament.

France have been handed a difficult route to the semi-finals as they must beat reigning champions Holland.

Meanwhile, Belgium's reward for coming second in Group D is a quarter-final clash with Sweden, who topped Group C ahead of Holland on goal difference.

Tournament hosts England will play Spain in the first quarter-final at Brighton's AMEX Stadium on Wednesday.

Germany vs Austria will be held in Brentford on Thursday, before the other two semi-finals take place in Leigh and Rotherham.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Quarter-Final Fixtures

England vs Spain - AMEX Stadium, July 20 at 8pm (UK time)

Germany vs Austria - Brentford Community Stadium, July 21 at 8pm (UK time)

Sweden vs Belgium - Leigh Sports Village, July 22 at 8pm (UK time)

France vs Holland - New York Stadium, July 23 at 8pm (UK time)

Group A Final Standings

Group B Final Standings

Group C Final Standings

Group D Final Standings