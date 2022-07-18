ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Deadly heat wave kills hundreds, buckles runway in Europe

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOxbm_0gk2Yjfl00

July 18 (UPI) -- A deadly heat wave has killed hundreds in Europe and buckled a runway at a British airport.

In Spain, authorities on Monday attributed 510 deaths to the prolonged heat wave, which has produced highs of up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days.

Efforts to contain wildfires in Spain and neighboring Portugal, aggravated by the extreme heat and a months-long drought, continued Monday.

Spanish officials said 40 forest fires have burned nearly 30,000 hectares across the country, including at least 11,000 in the northwestern province of Galicia.

Two people have died and thousands have been forced to flee their homes due to the blazes, Spain's public broadcaster RTVE reported.

In Britain, flights were diverted from Luton Airport about 35 miles northwest of London after "high surface temperatures" caused a small section of its runway to lift away from the ground Monday afternoon, airport officials said in a Twitter statement.

The runway was repaired an reopened several hours later as temperatures at Kew Gardens in London soared to 99.3 degrees, according to Britain's Met Office.

The unprecedented heat wave produced the highest temperature ever recorded in Wales, meteorologists said. The mercury at Gogerddan reached 95.5 degrees at midday, exceeding the previous record high of 95.3 recorded at Hawarden Bridge on August 2, 1990.

Rail operators across Britain urged travelers to stay home Monday and Tuesday in the wake of the country's first-ever "red alert," meaning the heat is a threat to life.

Network Rail cited the alert in closing its East Coast Main Line on Tuesday afternoon for all locations between King's Cross Station in London and York and Leeds.

As night fell Monday, temperatures slowly receded, but remained very high across much of the country and were forecast to rise very rapidly amid strong sunshine across Britain on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office warned temperatures could exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records began -- Britain's all-time high temperature is 38.7 degrees Celsius (101.7 Fahrenheit), recorded at Cambridge in 2019.

Meanwhile, Parisian officials mobilized to cope with temperatures expected to soar above 100 degrees on Tuesday by allowing more city parks to stay open around the clock or until midnight and instituting a series of other measures.

Under the measures, about 10,000 vulnerable people who are registered in on the city's "Reflex" list will be contacted by telephone to keep track of their conditions, while dozens of fountains, misters and sprinklers connected to fire hydrants will be activated.

A string of temperature records were broken in western France on Monday, including Brittany, where the city of Brest topped out at 102.7 degrees -- the highest temperature recorded since its weather station was opened in 1945, according to Meteo-France.

Comments / 32

Dorrit Sherman
3d ago

That’s why we need a lot of fossil fuel to produce electricity, so we can have our AC working

Reply
6
Related
Vox

It’s so hot in Europe that roads are literally buckling

Europe is baking under heat so extreme that it’s causing train tracks to bend and roads to buckle. The heat wave, which brought record-breaking temperatures to the UK, France, and elsewhere in the past two weeks, is exposing a frightening reality: Much of Europe isn’t built for extreme heat, or for a climate that’s swiftly changing.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Forest Fires#British#Spanish#Met Office#Gogerddan
Salon

Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Couple horrified as Qantas moves their baby on to separate flight

An Australian couple has slammed flagship airline Qantas for booking their 13-month-old baby onto a different flight to them - then refusing to take responsibility for the mistake.Stephanie and Andrew Braham had been travelling through Europe when they were notified by Qantas that their flight home had been rescheduled. However, when they checked the new booking, they found their baby daughter had been booked on to a different departure than the couple themselves. The Brahams say they were then forced to spend 20 hours on hold trying to speak to someone at Qantas, and even when they got through, the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Portugal
KDKA News Radio

WATCH: Huge wall of waves crash Hawaii wedding

Some wedding crashers show up for free food and drinks, but this one was a whole lot more literal and even more unwelcome: Dillon and Riley Murphy were getting ready to tie the knot at Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona on Saturday when a wall of waves came rushing in. The...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Osama the Crocodile Feasts on 80 Villagers in Uganda: New Reports Emerge

A giant crocodile named "Osama" ate and killed approximately 80 villagers in Uganda during its 14-year reign of terror, according to new media reports. Osama the crocodile reportedly went on a killing spree between 1991 and 2005 in Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake. The 16-foot massive reptile earned its fearsome...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘You are NOT welcome in Norway!’: Anti-cruise posters warn off passengers arriving in Norwegian ports

Cruise passengers disembarking at five Norwegian ports this month are being met with posters that make it clear their presence is far from welcome. Anti-cruise grassroots campaign group CruiseNOTWelcome has put up 1,000 posters at ports in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Flåm in an attempt to raise awareness of the environmental and social damage it claims is caused by the cruise industry. One of the posters, spotted by Twitter user Ketan Joshi, states: “You have just arrived in my home town on a floating block of flats that burn asphalt for propulsion and energy. The ship is registered...
TRAVEL
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
401K+
Followers
61K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy