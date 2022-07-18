ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Kansas City Royals Draft Clemson Pitcher Mack Anglin in 7th Round

By Brad Senkiw
 4 days ago
Becoming a weekend starting pitcher has paid off for Mack Anglin.

Clemson's Friday night ace this past season was selected in the seventh round (205th overall) by the Kansas City Royals on Monday in the 2022 MLB Draft. Anglin was taken in the 13th round last summer by the Washington Nationals but opted to return to school to help his draft stock, an option he has again if he doesn't want to sign with the Royals.

Anglin started all 15 games he pitched in for the Tigers in 2022, producing a 4.48 earned run average and a 6-6 record on a Clemson squad that missed the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive year.

Anglin recorded a team-high 78 strikeouts in 76.1 innings in his third season with the program. As a reliever and midweek starter in 2021, Anglin went 2-6 with a 3.99 ERA in 13 appearances (eight starts) to go along with 75 strikeouts.

He didn't become a star or improve greatly on his numbers in 2022 as he struggled with command, but MLB scouts still see a big-time arm. He'll likely move back to the bullpen if he ends up in Kansas City.

Anglin is the second player from Clemson's 2022 roster to be drafted. Third baseman and ACC Player of the Year Max Wagner was selected 42nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night. High-end prospect and Clemson signee Brock Porter was drafted 109th overall by the Texas Rangers on Monday.

