ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Cooke Maroney: 5 Things To Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zz5CF_0gk2XVIg00
Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Cooke Maroney, 37, and actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, welcomed their first baby together in Feb. 2022, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. So who exactly is Cooke Maroney? Well, unlike his wife’s high-profile IMDb page, Cooke is much more low-key…to most of the public. He’s not a director like JLaw’s most ex (Mother! director Darren Aronofsky), or an actor/musician like the other exes (The Favourite star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin). Still, Cooke, who Jennifer married in Oct. 2019, has his own impressive street credibility. And they’re currently house hunting in Beverly Hills, so they’ve got exciting things to look forward to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YeRz_0gk2XVIg00
Jennifer Lawrence took a walk with her husband, Cooke Maroney in NYC on May 24 when she opted to go completely makeup-free in baggy sweatpants & an oversized sweatshirt. (MEGA)

1. JLaw’s husband is a respected art gallerist.

Cooke is the director of Gladstone 64, an art gallery located in New York City’s ritzy Upper East Side. Before his current position, he was a transplant from NYC’s Gagosian gallery, another esteemed name in the art community. “He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player,” a contact from the art world told The Cut. “I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals.” Still, he’s a main fixture of those “art-world parties” that “art and fashion scenester types” frequent, the outlet noted.

2. Cooke represents big name clients.

Although he keeps up a mysterious public persona — his private Instagram is currently just shy of 2,000 followers — Cooke’s clientele includes Lena Dunham’s father (Carroll Dunham), Anish Kapoor, Richard Prince and Bjork’s ex Matthew Barney, The Cut reported.

3. He attended New York University.

He studied art history and economics, and was in the class of 2007, according to his Facebook page.

4. Cooke reportedly started dating Jennifer Lawrence in May 2018 after meeting through the actress’ BFF.

Cooke and Jennifer reportedly began dating after JLaw’s best friend, Laura Simpson, introduced them, according to a June 2018 report from Page Six. In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer revealed her favorite part about marriage. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” Jennifer said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

5. Cooke is from humble beginnings.

The art connoisseur hails from the rural Middlebury, Vermont, where his parents James Maroney and Suki Fredericks own the Oliver Hill Farm. They were once big-scale dairy farmers, but now rent their land to neighboring organic farmers, according to a 2015 profile from The Medium.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Life and Style Weekly

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Fresh-Faced in an Adorable Blue Frock on Rare NYC Outing: See Photos

Summer in the city! Jennifer Lawrence was spotted fresh-faced on a rare outing through the West Village of New York City in photos obtained by Life & Style. The Don’t Look Up star, 31, selected an adorable blue and white-checkered frock for her Friday, July 15, stroll as well as yellow sandals and a small black purse. Jennifer also kept her blonde waves down her back and opted for a makeup-free on her day out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence Nails Summer Date-Night Dressing

The white T-shirt is a powerful, yet understated wardrobe staple. Jennifer Lawrence has been wearing box-fresh tees on repeat since giving birth earlier this year. At the start of this week, she paired a slightly cropped T-shirt with baggy jeans, Manolo sandals and an oversized red shirt from The Row.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Prince
Person
Bjork
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Matthew Barney
Person
Anish Kapoor
Person
Carroll Dunham
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Chris Martin
Person
Nicholas Hoult
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Distractify

Yes, Jennifer Garner Has a Boyfriend — and He Is Quite a Catch

If you ask us, actress Jennifer Garner fits the definition of adorkable. The charming and quirky mom of three has a contagious energy that lights up a room. And although her marriage to ex-husband Ben Affleck may not have worked out (it happens!), that obviously doesn’t mean that she isn’t an absolute catch.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Art Gallery#Gagosian
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
19K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy