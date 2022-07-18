Cooke Maroney: 5 Things To Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband

Image Credit: REX/Shutterstock

Cooke Maroney, 37, and actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, welcomed their first baby together in Feb. 2022, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. So who exactly is Cooke Maroney? Well, unlike his wife’s high-profile IMDb page, Cooke is much more low-key…to most of the public. He’s not a director like JLaw’s most ex (Mother! director Darren Aronofsky), or an actor/musician like the other exes (The Favourite star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin). Still, Cooke, who Jennifer married in Oct. 2019, has his own impressive street credibility. And they’re currently house hunting in Beverly Hills, so they’ve got exciting things to look forward to.

Jennifer Lawrence took a walk with her husband, Cooke Maroney in NYC on May 24 when she opted to go completely makeup-free in baggy sweatpants & an oversized sweatshirt. (MEGA)

1. JLaw’s husband is a respected art gallerist.

Cooke is the director of Gladstone 64, an art gallery located in New York City’s ritzy Upper East Side. Before his current position, he was a transplant from NYC’s Gagosian gallery, another esteemed name in the art community. “He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player,” a contact from the art world told The Cut. “I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals.” Still, he’s a main fixture of those “art-world parties” that “art and fashion scenester types” frequent, the outlet noted.

2. Cooke represents big name clients.

Although he keeps up a mysterious public persona — his private Instagram is currently just shy of 2,000 followers — Cooke’s clientele includes Lena Dunham’s father (Carroll Dunham), Anish Kapoor, Richard Prince and Bjork’s ex Matthew Barney, The Cut reported.

3. He attended New York University.

He studied art history and economics, and was in the class of 2007, according to his Facebook page.

4. Cooke reportedly started dating Jennifer Lawrence in May 2018 after meeting through the actress’ BFF.

Cooke and Jennifer reportedly began dating after JLaw’s best friend, Laura Simpson, introduced them, according to a June 2018 report from Page Six. In a 2021 interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer revealed her favorite part about marriage. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” Jennifer said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

5. Cooke is from humble beginnings.

The art connoisseur hails from the rural Middlebury, Vermont, where his parents James Maroney and Suki Fredericks own the Oliver Hill Farm. They were once big-scale dairy farmers, but now rent their land to neighboring organic farmers, according to a 2015 profile from The Medium.