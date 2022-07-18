ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan police fill Detroit church to honor DPD officer Loren Courts

By Jessica Dupnack
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (FOX 2) - On Monday, the body of Loren Courts was laid to rest as his family - both biologically and the men and women in uniform - honored his life as a Detroit Police Officer. It's been 12 days since Courts' life was cut short when he...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 2

 

CBS Detroit

Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit nurse loses home in devastating fire

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Emmanuel Acuff has been on the frontlines of COVID-19 for the past two years. After an exhausting 24 months, he's now literally picking up the pieces and trying to find where he's going to buy his next pair of scrubs. Acuff was out of town a...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Investigating Former Officer Stephon Hodo’s Death After Body Found In Park

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are continuing their investigation into the death of former Detroit police officer Stephon Hodo, days after his body was found in a park. Police confirmed that Hodo’s body was found in Stoepel Park. He was reported missing after police arrested a suspect involved in a non-fatal shooting on June 30. Investigators recovered Hodo’s vehicle and weapons, which were reportedly stolen and used by the suspect in the shooting. Police said Hodo and the suspect were neighbors. The former police officer worked with DPD from 2005 until 2013. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Both missing girls in Detroit found safe, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The disappearance of two Detroit children this week has been resolved following an unnerving Monday where families reported that an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old went missing. Carolyn Finley, 11, was located after she went missing from her home on Rowe Street. She was reportedly with a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit neighbors say blighted home is barely standing

Every year, neighbors say the city of Detroit labels a home near them as being ordered for demolition. But every year, it remains and now, it's got holes through its roof and is almost entirely in ruins. But still, it remains.
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

In wake of Ypsilanti shooting, peace walk aims to build neighborhood bonds

In the wake of a recent fatal shooting, members of an Ypsilanti community asked some neighbors what they could do. The answer was to take a message of peace to the streets. JoAnn McCollum has lived in Ypsilanti for 28 years and is the president of the West Willow Neighborhood Association. She called the June 28th shooting on Nash Avenue “horrific” and reached out to support locals in the neighborhood.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Oakland Press

1 dead, 1 in custody for Southfield shooting

A 35-year-old Inkster man died Tuesday evening after being shot by an acquaintance at his Southfield apartment, police said. Southfield police officers and a crew from fire and rescue were called to a residence in the Franklin Hills Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a home invasion and shooting. Live-saving measures were initiated on the wounded man and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
99.1 WFMK

Inside An Abandoned Greek Orthodox Church: Detroit, Michigan

Get ready to take a look inside this once-deserted Greek Orthodox Church, located between Ohio Street and Oakman Boulevard in Detroit. According to Wasteland Explorer, when Greek immigrants began arriving in Detroit in the late 1880's, the need for places of worship saw many churches pop up. In 1892 Detroit had over 100 Greek immigrant residents which grew to 884 by 1910.
DETROIT, MI

