Justin Jefferson lands outside top-5 receivers in Madden 23 ratings

Minnesota Vikings All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson finally landed in the top-10 highest-rated receivers in the Madden 23 video game. However, his placement might leave some football fans scratching their heads.

Despite being the second-leading receiver in yards behind Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, Jefferson came in at No. 6 on the list with a 93 overall rating.

That means at least five other receivers in the league were rated higher than him. One of those players was former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, who is now catching passes from Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills.

It’s an interesting decision considering Jefferson led Diggs in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season.

Diggs finished the 2021 season with 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Jefferson hauled in 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That isn’t to suggest the previous year’s stats should be the primary deciding factor, although that seems to be the case for Kupp, who is second overall behind Davante Adams in the rankings.

But then again, the rankings could look very different by this time next year, after Jefferson is given a full season playing under newly-hired head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Here’s the full list of the top-10 rated receivers on Madden 23.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports