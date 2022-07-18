ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Find out what’s ahead for the new school year

By Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you know it, it’ll be time to stock up on pencils, notepads...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

ourquadcities.com

Library fun continues with Ready to Rock the School Year and more

Summer is racing to a close for kids and families in the Rock Island-Milan School District, but there’s still to take advantage of free fun and learning at the Rock Island Public Library. Library staff and the Library2Go bookmobile will be at the Rock Island-Milan school district’s “Ready to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

West Music in Moline having moving sale

The merger of Griggs Music and West Music means that West in Moline will be moving to its new location at Griggs in Davenport after September. The store at 4305 44th Avenue, Moline, would rather sell its current merchandise than pack it up and move it all to Griggs, 3849 Brady St., Davenport. A moving sale is taking place now through July 30.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Parks Near Me | Nahant Marsh

We joined Brian Ritter in our latest Parks Near Me segment to learn more about how Nahant Marsh is all about education, research, and conservation.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC high school student starts tech company for veterans

A rising Davenport North High School sophomore has won a $10,000 grant for a new project to improve computer skills for local veterans. Abigail Johnson was nominated for the Pilot Pen 2021-2022 Science FriXion STEM Student Grant by her grandmother, Kathy Lake, after Lake saw it promoted on the Kelly Clarkson show last fall. Abigail had seen the needs at her local American Legion for further technology support and education, according to her mom, Sally Johnson.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Former Galesburg student chronicles high school years in book

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jane Simkins, author of Streakin’: The Real Life High School Adventures of a Not-So-Plain Jane discusses everything related to publishing a book that chronicles her years as a student at Galesburg High School. It contains all of her written weekly posts as published in the Galesburg Register Mail.
ourquadcities.com

Students gain hands-on health care experience

Some students in Davenport are going to a different kind of summer camp. It’s hosted by Genesis Medical Center and it exposes kids to jobs in health care, allowing them to explore different aspects of the industry. Whether it’s drawing blood, wheeling someone on a stretcher or carefully transferring...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

New I-74 bridge lighting to shine over next 30 days

Starting tonight, the already iconic I-74 bridge will boast rotating new lighting displays. Contractors have installed all new lighting components and city staff in Moline and Bettendorf have been trained to create and operate the dramatic new lighting scenes, according to the I-74 River Bridge operators. “We have no doubt...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

New rehabilitation hospital in the Quad Cities opens in August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute in Moline is holding its grand opening on August 18. UnityPoint Health has partnered with Encompass Health, one of the largest rehabilitation hospital companies in the country, to offer State-of-the-art therapy for people in need of recovery services following illness or injury.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Valley Physical Therapy expands in QC

Rock Valley Physical Therapy is expanding to better serve the Quad-City community. In October, new clinics will open to serve their Eldridge, Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline neighbors. Founded in Moline in 1984, Rock Valley Physical Therapy is a nationwide leader in rehabilitative care, driven by collaboration and compassion, according to...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Summer Concert Series presents Class of ‘82

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Summer Concert Series returns with some hot music on summer nights. The Summer Concert Series free shows are every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through August 11. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and take in this year’s line-up: July 28: Class of ‘82.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Museum invites visitors to experience writing with quill pen, ink on Saturday

Hands-on Saturday will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at the Karpeles Museum, 700 22nd St., Rock Island,. “July is the month we remember the start of our country and the writing of the Declaration of Independence,” a news release says. Visitors can experience writing as the Founding Fathers did with a quill pen, ink, sealing wax and wax stamp.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Make your tummy happy at Taste of Galesburg

Taste of Galesburg is bringing the tastiest smells in town to Simmons Street between Seminary and Prairie on Thursday, July 28 from 4-10:30 p.m. Visitors can sample food from over 20 area restaurants at the 36th annual event, enjoy the beer garden and listen to music on three stages. Jera & Carol Jean will perform from 4-6:30 p.m., as will the Hypotheticals. BBI will play from 6:30-10:30 p.m. There will be free children’s activities in the parking lot north of Simmons Street from 4-8 p.m., including a bouncy house and other inflatables, face painting and activities in the Discovery Depot.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

KickServe Coffee opening second location

A local coffee shop in the Quad Cities will soon be in direct competition with two big business coffee shops. KickServe Coffee, a tennis-themed coffee shop, will be opening up a new location on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. The new location will be opening up right in between...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Moline native completes hike of entire Appalachian Trail

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Completing all of the 2,200 miles of the Appalachian Trail is considered a mammoth undertaking. Each year, thousands of hikers make an attempt but only one out of every four actually succeeds in making it the entire way. Katie Leinart, a native of Moline who now lives...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

MuscaBus Driver of the Year is ‘great ambassador’

A 13-year veteran driver for the City of Muscatine’s Public Transit division has been named 2022 MuscaBus Driver of the Year. Bill McCracken, a lifelong resident of Muscatine, will be recognized by the Iowa Public Transit Association later this year, a news release says. After over 40 years of...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘A match made in heaven’: Former Clinton church to house new brewery

Three vacant churches in Clinton will be resurrected by Great Revivalist Brew Lab (GRB) of Geneseo, to create Clinton’s first craft brewery. Owner Richard Schwab will renovate the building at 238 4th Avenue South (former Bethel AME Church) for the brewery, 311 S. 3rd Street would be used for a conference area/event space, and the exterior of 303-307 S. 3rd Street would be restored and the inside would provide storage. Schwab has said if they could obtain the alleyway, the brewery would have an entire compound.
CLINTON, IA
WQAD

Dinosaurs invade Rock Island this weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A traveling dinosaur experience called "Jurassic Quest" is in the Quad Cities this weekend, July 22 through 24. Workers were setting up Thursday for the exhibit, which will open Friday at 9 a.m. The show features highly detailed animatronics, crafted in collaboration with paleontologists to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

RI County administrative building renovations approved

We told you Tuesday about changes proposed for the Rock Island County administrative building. Last night, the county board members approved those changes. The unanimous vote clears the way to replace the HVAC system, lighting fixtures and the roof. It will cost about $5 million. That money will come from...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Apartment complex decision delayed

After more than two and a half hours, Bettendorf’s zoning and planning commission put off making a decision on a controversial apartment complex Wednesday night. A developer wants to build the complex along Devils Glen Road near Devils Glen Park. Neighbors are concerned it would increase traffic. They brought...
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

