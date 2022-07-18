Find out what’s ahead for the new school year

Taste of Galesburg is bringing the tastiest smells in town to Simmons Street between Seminary and Prairie on Thursday, July 28 from 4-10:30 p.m. Visitors can sample food from over 20 area restaurants at the 36th annual event, enjoy the beer garden and listen to music on three stages. Jera & Carol Jean will perform from 4-6:30 p.m., as will the Hypotheticals. BBI will play from 6:30-10:30 p.m. There will be free children’s activities in the parking lot north of Simmons Street from 4-8 p.m., including a bouncy house and other inflatables, face painting and activities in the Discovery Depot.

