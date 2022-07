(The Hill) – The man who was accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio was indicted on two felony counts of rape on Thursday. A grand jury in Columbus charged Gerson Fuentes, 27, issued the indictment on the two felony counts. Fuentes was charged with the rape earlier this month after police said that he confessed to raping the girl twice.

