Here are some things to add to your to-do list if you like…. The Jolly 10K Fun Run will take place on July 24 at 8am. The course will travel up to the top of St. Joseph’s Hill, around to Lexington Dam and back along Los Gatos Creek trail. All profits from the event will go to the Homes of a Loving Father Dream Center. Runners are asked to meet at the Balzer Field parking lot on Miles Avenue in Los Gatos at 7:30am. For information, visit jolly10k.com.

SARATOGA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO