Monroe City man sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder

Monroe County Jail

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Monroe City man is sentenced to 30 years in prison and must serve at least 25 and a half years before being eligible for parole.

Jerry Asbell, Jr., 31, entered a guilty plea to the charge of murder in the second degree for the shooting death of Amanda Johnston, 32, on August 5, 2020.

Amanda Johnston

Jessica Ellsworth, 39, still faces charges of tampering with evidence for her role in the crime.

Asbell arrived on foot with Ellsworth and asked Johnston for a ride to the local cemetery, giving Johnston cash and meth for the ride.

After arriving, Asbell pulled out a gun and shot Johnston twice, once in the back of the head. The duo moved Johnston’s body and hid the remains and vehicle. They then stole from her home and took items of value.

Johnston’s body was located on August 8, 2020 and the defendant was arrested that day.