MIAMI — The Miami Marlins selected two players from the Sunshine State on the final day of the draft Tuesday, including one who hails from Palm Beach County. Right-handed pitcher Evan Chrest was Miami's 17th-round pick of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Chrest, who was a star player for Paul R. Wharton High School in Tampa, was one of just three high school picks by the Marlins over the course of the three-day draft.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO