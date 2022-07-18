ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Monday marks four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared

By KCRG Staff
KWQC
Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday marks four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared. The University of Iowa student was last seen jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn on this day in 2018....

KCRG.com

Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury in Linn County has now convicted a man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home. Police said the incident happened on January 9 in Coggon when Brandon Lee, 33, displayed a badge, posing as an officer, before forcing his way into the home where he attacked Joseph Henderson, 73, and his wife Sandra, 72. Lee then demanded to be taken to a safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple.
COGGON, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigating assault of 2 in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are asking the public’s help in identifying several people they want to question in connection with an assault in Davenport. According to police, on July 12, two people were assaulted and injured while in the 1600 block of Washington Street. One had broken bones.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man sentenced to prison in fatal East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison in connection with the March 2020 shooting death of an East Moline man. Lamont L. Williams, 28, will receive day for day credit and credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail, court records show. He also will serve one year of mandatory supervised release once he completes his prison term.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCAU 9 News

Arrest made in Sunday homicide in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A third person has been charged with murder in the death of an Iowa man whose body was found in his apartment early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Des Moines resident Dustin Goben. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 32-year-old Sean Chapman.
KBUR

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Charges

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. 32-year-old Brett Thomas Kriz was sentenced Tuesday, July 19th, to 260 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Thursday following a shooting that left one person injured at a Davenport convenience store. Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCCI.com

New footage shows dog attack on south side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above sent to KCCI shows the moment a dog attacked a mail carrier in Des Moines. The attack happened in June on East Kirkwood Avenue, but the video was sent from the mail carrier’s lawyer on Wednesday. KCCI has been covering this story for the past month.
KCJJ

Iowa City motorcyclist arrested after allegedly leaving ejected passenger

An Iowa City man was arrested after allegedly losing control of his motorcycle and leaving behind his ejected passenger. According to police, the victim was on the back of 23-year-old Daniel Jones’ Honda motorcycle at around 1:50 am Tuesday. Jones, of South Van Buren Street, was supposed to take the woman to her residence, but instead reportedly went joyriding around town.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused of assaulting sister

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly driving drunk and assaulting his sister. Police say the incident occurred at the Hilltop Trailer Park on Waterfront Drive Sunday just before 2:30 am. 39-year-old Macros Lopez-Torrez pushed his sister down to the ground, and pushed her back down when she attempted to get up. Lopez-Torrez is also accused of kicking his sister on the right side of her ribs and stomping on her sternum. Once she was able to get up, Lopez-Torrez reportedly punched her in the face.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CFPD: 18-year-old arrested for drag racing

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — 24 hours after a drag racing incident, the Cedar Falls Police Department (CFPD) announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man for careless driving. On Tuesday, CFPD were informed that two vehicles were drag racing on Highway 58 around 9:30 p.m. The officer on site tried...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police trying to identify more people present during Taboo Nighclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying several people who were present during the Taboo Nightclub shooting that occurred on April 10. Police posted images of the three people on the department’s Facebook page. Anyone who can identify any of the people seen in the images is asked to contact police at (319) 286-5457.
KCJJ

Two Iowa City residents charged in connection with armed robbery

Two Iowa City residents have been taken into custody and charged in connection with an armed robbery that involved a gunshot being fired Tuesday afternoon. The incident reportedly happened around 5:15 pm in the 3500 block of Shamrock place, at the residence of 31-year-old Joey Smith Jr. and 29-year-old Marcia Smith-Buckhalter. According to the criminal complaint, Smith-Buckhalter arranged for the victim to come to their residence to smoke marijuana. When the victim arrived, Smith allegedly pointed a black gun at his head and demanded that he remove his personal belongings. Smith then escorted the man out of the residence.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown looking for vicious dog and owner

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown woman says three large dogs chased her down, tackled her and bit her arm outside of her apartment building. She wants to remain anonymous and says the owner of the dog left before the ambulance or the police could get there. She described them...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with stealing trailer

An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged trailer theft last month. Police say 39-year-old Ashley Graper of William Street can be seen on surveillance video entering a Herbert Hoover Highway business property at 6:45 am June 30th in a Ford Focus. The video then shows Graper leaving the property with a Carr Carry On trailer valued at $1000 in tow.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
WATERLOO, IA

