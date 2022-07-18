Monday marks four years since Mollie Tibbetts disappeared

An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly driving drunk and assaulting his sister. Police say the incident occurred at the Hilltop Trailer Park on Waterfront Drive Sunday just before 2:30 am. 39-year-old Macros Lopez-Torrez pushed his sister down to the ground, and pushed her back down when she attempted to get up. Lopez-Torrez is also accused of kicking his sister on the right side of her ribs and stomping on her sternum. Once she was able to get up, Lopez-Torrez reportedly punched her in the face.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO