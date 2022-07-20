ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland 2022 primary election results

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nma9s_0gk2UE4q00

Maryland voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in primaries for governor, Senate, the House of Representatives and the state legislature. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET.

Voters had until July 12 to request a mail ballot. Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day or dropped off at a designated box by 8 p.m.

Some election results in Maryland are likely to be delayed due to state law preventing officials from opening and counting mail ballots before 10 a.m. on the Thursday after Election Day.

As of Sunday, just over 498,000 mail ballots had been sent out to voters in the state and around 191,000 had been returned, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpQbN_0gk2UE4q00
Nathan Howard/Getty Images - PHOTO: A voter casts their ballot at a polling place at The League for People with Disabilities during the midterm primary election on July 19, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

State Significance

Maryland is a Democratic state with a popular Republican governor, Larry Hogan, who is term-limited but hoping to see his party retain control by backing former state Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz in the GOP gubernatorial primary.

Another candidate in the race is state Del. Dan Cox, an attorney who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In the Democratic primary, there are nine candidates up for election. The front-runners in the race are former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, state Comptroller Peter Franchot and Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit CEO.

In Maryland's 6th Congressional District, several GOP contenders are fighting for the chance to go against incumbent Democrat David Trone, whose district was made friendlier to Republicans through redistricting. State Rep. Neil Parrott, who lost to Trone in 2020 by nearly 20%, is hoping for a rematch in November. Meanwhile, GOP figures such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and No. 3 House Republican Elise Stefanik have thrown their support behind 25-year-old Matthew Foldi.

Comments / 133

KHN
2d ago

Ridiculous we allow this. The outcome is predetermined by those holding ballots for weeks. We should vote one day and finish counting by days end just like we’ve done for hundreds of years and by hand for most of that time. Now we have technology doing most of the job and it takes weeks to call elections for the democrats

Reply(30)
76
Sharon Bartell
3d ago

Lol. Did anyone else catch that??? Such number of mail in ballots can be brought in. If you bring them in to a box why not just go to the poll.??? They claiming people can't get around. 😂

Reply(21)
75
I told you so !
3d ago

We have to put people of integrity into these positions and clean out the correctness and the fraud one by one-if you have noticed from the presidents Prime Minister‘s dictators are stepping down all over the world is truly going to be an event of the cabal does not cause havoc before November because they know this is a clean out and people are gonna come after them-it is already started five years ago and as well on the way in so many ways people never now!

Reply(1)
22
Related
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Neil Parrott
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Four governors who might run for president

The 2024 presidential election is still more than two years away, but it's not a sure thing that we'll see a rematch of Joe Biden versus Donald Trump. Biden leads a Democratic Party disappointed in his failure to deliver a forceful response to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning abortion rights, and Trump is vulnerable to Republican conservatives who love his "America first" agenda but would like to move on without all of the former president's scandalous baggage.
FLORIDA STATE
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Legislature#Election Day#Election State#Senate#Republican#Commerce#Gop
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

ABC News

752K+
Followers
166K+
Post
420M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy