David Calver was out doing deliveries for work in the record-breaking heat when his wife, Trudie, called.She told him to rush back home and get their cats out the house. He tried, but was stopped from getting near.“I just had to stand in the field gateway and look down the field where our house was totally ablaze. Flames shooting through the roof,” the 67-year-old from Norfolk tells The Independent.The fire began in a field near to Mr Calver’s house during extreme heat across the UK, which saw temperatures of 40C for the first time in history and fuelled dozens of...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO