Sonoma County, CA

Horse racing to return to 2022 Sonoma County Fair

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
Horse racing will be making a comeback this August with an eight-day meet at this year’s Sonoma County Fair.

The Wine Country Horse Racing meet will be the first since 2019, because the fair was canceled in August 2020 due to COVID-19. Last August, coordinators opted for a smaller event they dubbed the Summer Fun Fest, which didn’t include horse racing.

Matt Dinerman, an American thoroughbred horse racing announcer who grew up in San Diego, will call the races for the weekend, Santa Rosa Horse Racing announced in a news release. He will also co-host the daily pre-race seminar with racing expert Michael Patricks.

The racing will take place Aug. 4-7 and Aug. 11-14. Thursday. On Friday, racing will start at 1:45 p.m. Saturday, it will start at 2:15 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday’s races will start at 1:45 p.m.

Tickets for a grandstand seat cost $3, preferred grandstand or a box seat cost $5 and a finish line table seat costs $10. Trackside seating costs $60 for a table of four. Fair admission is separate and required prior to entering.

Dining with a view of the paddock, which is the area where horses are saddled and paraded before being led onto the track, costs $650, which includes a reserved seating section for up to 26, fair admission and official racing programs for the group. Tickets can be purchased by calling 707 545-4200.

Online ticket purchases to the fair can be made now. The box office opens Wednesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at the Brookwood Gate. It will be open until 5 p.m. and closed Sunday, July 31. Pre-sale discounts are offered until August 3.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

