Deputies: Noise complaint leads to arrest of Palm Coast man having sex with juvenile

A complaint about loud music near the abandoned Matanzas Woods Golf Course in Palm Coast led Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies to a man having sex with a juvenile, according to a charging affidavit.

Alphonso Joseph, 48, of Palm Coast, was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim over 12 and under 16 years of age. Joseph was released from the Flagler County jail on Friday after posting a $15,000 bond.

The call began as a complaint concerning loud music about 9:42 p.m. Thursday in the area of the closed Matanzas Woods Golf Course, 398 Lakeview Blvd. in Palm Coast, according to a charging affidavit.

Deputies drove to the area and found a Toyota Camry and inside they found Joseph with a 15-year-old male, the affidavit stated. The two were pulling up their pants when deputies approached, according to the affidavit.

The 15-year-old stated he had met Joseph earlier that day on Grindr, a dating app, the affidavit stated. The app's terms of service agreement requires users to be 18 and older. It's unclear how the teen was able to use the app.

Alphonso picked up the 15-year-old at his address, and they then parked on Lakeview where they had sexual relations, the affidavit stated.

Joseph told deputies that they were "just chillin'" and he had taken his shirt off because it was hot in the car, a press release stated.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the arrest was a good example of residents alerting deputies when something was suspicious.

“This is another prime example of ‘see something, say something,’ well in this case it was ‘hear something, say something’ worked and we thank the concerned citizen who alerted the sheriff’s office of suspicious activity," according to Staly's statement.