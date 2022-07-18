ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

2 from Baltimore charged in Harrison County after allegedly bringing 30 grams of fentanyl into WV

By C. Allan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIf9p_0gk2Svf900

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people from Baltimore have been charged in Harrison County after allegedly bringing more than 30 grams of fentanyl into the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lG0ry_0gk2Svf900
Terrell Davis

On July 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling “at a speed greater than the posted speed limit of 35, approximately 37-38 miles per hour,” in the area of Philippi Pike in Anmoore, according to a criminal complaint.

Morgan Lee

When deputies approached the vehicle, they “immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger” side of the vehicle; deputies then made contact with the driver, Terrell Davis, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, who stated that “there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies made contact with the vehicle’s passenger, Morgan Lee, 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, and began a probable cause search which resulted in deputies locating “the small amount of marijuana in the open area near the gear shift,” but a further search of the vehicle resulted in 31 grams of fentanyl being located, according to the complaint.

Davis and Lee have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy and transportation of a controlled substance across state lines. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the escaped inmate, Robert Vargo, from Luzerne County has been captured in South Carolina. More News from WRBL According to District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Maverick Vargo, 25, who was wanted after escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anmoore, WV
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Philippi, WV
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
wtvy.com

Alabama sheriff adds horse to stable of patrol units

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - While some law enforcement agencies are looking to add powerful new SUVs to their vehicle fleet, one Alabama sheriff is focused on something that’s just one horse power, quite literally. Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed his office is adding horses to their...
MACON COUNTY, AL
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Marijuana#Murder#Wv
105.1 The Block

Paroled Notorious And Brutal Child Killer Moves To Alabama

I can not find one single connection to the state of Alabama in this double murderer of children's past history. Tuscaloosa? Northport? Birmingham? What city will this callous child killing individual make their new home?. More on that later. Yes, a very notorious killer of two children, is on her...
WALA-TV FOX10

Accused Walmart arsonist: ‘It’s not going to stop’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The reputed mastermind of a plot to burn down Walmart stores along the Gulf Coast admitted during an interrogation by the FBI to lying to his alleged accomplices and warned investigators that his arrest would not stop his “mission.”. Excerpts from the FBI’s interview...
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Geneva Co. man involved in cattle truck fire; 70 cows on roadway

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — 70 cows were let loose on a central Florida highway after a vehicle fire forced a Samson man to release the cattle. The cattle hauler fire happened on Monday in Saint Cloud, Florida. A 47-year-old driver from Samson, Alabama, told police dispatch that the semi-cab caught fire while he was […]
SAMSON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alreporter.com

Three incarcerated individuals dead in Alabama prisons last week

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday the deaths of three incarcerated men in the corrections system over the last week. The most recent confirmed death occurred last Sunday when Brian Stephen Pate, 48, an incarcerated man serving a 30-year sentence for burglary and rape committed in Walker County, was pronounced deceased at St. Clair Correctional Facility by medical staff at the facility, according to ADOC.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
kmmo.com

VIRGINIA RESIDENTS FACING DRUG CHARGES HAVE COURT PROCEEDINGS SCHEDULED

Two Virginia residents charged with felonies after a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County on April 6 have court proceedings scheduled. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s report says he located 86 pounds of marijuana, 11 pounds of THC edibles, six pounds of THC wax, 172 THC-infused vape cartridges, 2.2 pounds of psylocybin mushroom chocolates and 50 Xanax and 50 Adderall pills.
WRBL News 3

Alabama Hyundai supplier used child labor: Report

LUVERNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Reuters reports that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Co. subsidiary that makes parts for the carmaker’s Montgomery-area assembly line, used children as young as 12 at its Luverne, Ala. plant. Reuters said they became aware of the case when a Guatemalan migrant girl living in nearby Enterprise disappeared in February. […]
LUVERNE, AL
WRBL News 3

FBI Atlanta warns of rise in sextortion incidents and schemes targeting boys

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) –The Atlanta Division of the FBI is warning parents, guardians, and teens about rising sextortion crimes across the nation. According to the FBI, the agency is receiving an increasing number of reports regarding adults pretending to be young girls to coerce teenage boys through social media to create sexual images and videos, then extorting money from the male victims.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy