ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

The LWML Oregon District grants $4,000 to Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAMM5_0gk2SbFr00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch will receive $4,000 from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Oregon District during the 2022-20224 biennium to support its Spiritual Life programming.

Funds will be used to update lighting fixtures in the Kruse Memorial Chapel on the Minot campus as part of an overall renovation of the chapel, according to a press release.

The Spiritual Life Program is offered to all children who enter its care.

Ranch employees encourage residents to participate in Chapel, Christian education and Spiritual Life groups, as well as to meet individually with an on-campus Chaplain or Spiritual Life Specialist.

They are also invited to minister to others by working with the elderly, attending Bible camp, volunteering in the community during special events and more.

The Christian values children learn at the Ranch aid in their healing, provide a foundation of hope and help them to be successful in their treatment.

Those lessons often stay with them throughout their entire lives, helping to positively shape and influence their future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Hotels are booked for the first State Fair weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — With many hotels booked in Minot this weekend, you may be wondering where people might be staying if they don’t have a room. The North Dakota State Fair is here and some visitors are staying overnight. With hotels booked all weekend long, campgrounds are...
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
City
Hope, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
State
Oregon State
Minot, ND
Government
Minot, ND
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Missionary#Dakota Boys#Girls Ranch#Christian#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
kxnet.com

Chase started in car, ended on foot south of Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A chase started on Highway 83 and ended with a crash and a pursuit on foot. According to the Ward County Sheriff’s department, a chase began on Highway 83, south of Minot Monday night when a deputy was initiating a stop on a car for speeding, but the driver took off.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Kevin Forde introduced as Minot State Athletic Director

The North Dakota native was introduced today after officially starting the new job on Monday. Forde enters this position with 13 years of experience in college athletic administration across a wide variety of colleges. He says his first order of business is building relationships with the coaches in the department with the fall sports calendar […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Baseball: Renville County advances to district two title game

Tuesday was a busy one at Corbett Field for day two of the Class B district two tournament, while Garrison advances in the district one tournament. Scores: District 2 #1 Surrey (1), #2 Renville County (10) #4 Kenmare (9). #6 Crosby Cubs (8) #3 Burlington Bulldogs (10), #5 Stanley Stingers (4) #3 Burlington Bulldogs (5), […]
RENVILLE COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy