The LWML Oregon District grants $4,000 to Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch will receive $4,000 from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Oregon District during the 2022-20224 biennium to support its Spiritual Life programming.

Funds will be used to update lighting fixtures in the Kruse Memorial Chapel on the Minot campus as part of an overall renovation of the chapel, according to a press release.

The Spiritual Life Program is offered to all children who enter its care.

Ranch employees encourage residents to participate in Chapel, Christian education and Spiritual Life groups, as well as to meet individually with an on-campus Chaplain or Spiritual Life Specialist.

They are also invited to minister to others by working with the elderly, attending Bible camp, volunteering in the community during special events and more.

The Christian values children learn at the Ranch aid in their healing, provide a foundation of hope and help them to be successful in their treatment.

Those lessons often stay with them throughout their entire lives, helping to positively shape and influence their future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.