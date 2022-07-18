Week 2: Sounds of Summer music series heads to Regency at South Shore
The Sounds of Summer music series is returning to area nursing homes after a two-year hiatus.
The City of Erie and UPMC Health Plan have teamed up to bring performers right to the doorstep of area seniors.
The Bayfront Dixieland Band will provide the entertainment July 18 at the Regency at South Shore at 7 p.m.
Monday's concert is the second in the six-week series of Monday night shows.
