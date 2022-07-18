ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, LA

Man accused of stuffing stolen money down his pants arrested, charged in connection to 7 more crimes in St. Charles Parish

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyoRk_0gk2SVuN00
Credit: Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LULING, La. (WGNO)— Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing items that included oxygen tanks for welding, four-wheelers, and money from a digital poker machine over the course of several weeks.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that 33-year-old Kyle David Cowart of Des Allemands was taken into custody on Thursday, July 7 in connection to eight different crimes dating back to the first week of June.

Deputies say that the investigation started on June 6 when two four-wheelers, three welding machines, and some tools were reported stolen from a barn on Old Spanish Trail in Luling. One week later, the chains and lock on a storage unit in Boutte were broken and a laptop and power cord were stolen.

Fast forwarding to June 22, SCPSO says that three more crimes were been committed in Luling – this time with video surveillance involved. Three bags of money were removed from a digital poker machine on June 20, and detectives say Cowart was caught on video prying open the machine and stuffing the money in his pants. Then two days later, deputies report two more incidents that capture Cowart reportedly tampering with surveillance cameras the same night both locations reported property stolen.

Then in July, three more crimes struck the Parish – all believed to be tied to Cowart. On July 6, an acetylene tank, two oxygen tanks, and part for a Bobcat were stolen from a business on Airline Highway in St. Rose. The next day, a white Ford F-250 was stolen from a business next door that shares a storage yard with its neighbor.

The same day as his arrest, deputies say Cowart was seen trespassing on property on Old Spanish Trail in Boutte in a white Ford pickup. It is unknown if the truck is the same one that was taken from the Airline Highway business the day before.

Cowart was arrested after coming into contact with St. Charles Parish deputies who were conducting a wanted person check. When he was arrested, SCPSO reports that Cowart was found with methamphetamine in his pocket and was subsequently charged.

Cowart was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center with no bond. He faces a list of charges that include:

  • Illegal possession of stolen things (2 counts)
  • Entering/remaining after being forbidden
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Theft of a motor vehicle (2 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Simple burglary (2 counts)
  • Misdemeanor theft (2 counts)
  • Criminal trespassing (3 counts)
  • Unauthorized entry of a business
  • Theft from a coin-operated device

St. Charles Parish deputies continue to investigate each crime. Detectives are also asking anyone with information about crimes Cowart may be involved in to contact the sheriff’s office at (985) 783-6807.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

3 St. Charles Parish men arrested for Kenner carjacking

On July 17, at 5 a,m., Kenner Police responded to a report of a carjacking that occurred in the 3000 block of Illinois Avenue, Kenner. The victim was sitting in her vehicle, with the engine running, preparing to leave for work, when two suspects approached her vehicle and ordered her out of her car by gunpoint.
KENNER, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana woman accused of hitting and dragging 3-year-old

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Brie Lynne Christenson, 22, of Thibodaux, was recently arrested by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The 22-year-old was arrested after an investigation into a cruelty complaint. The complaint centered around a 3-year-old and “the incident allegedly occurred at a residence off LA 70...
PIERRE PART, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Luling, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Luling, LA
L'Observateur

Man stopping flow of traffic arrested

On July 20, 2022 Kenner Police Officers observed Justin Cipriani obstructing traffic, interfering with the flow of traffic and causing a dangerous situation for himself and others at Williams Blvd at its intersection with Veterans Hwy. Officers learned he was asking passing motorists for money. It was discovered that Cipriani had an attachment out for his arrest. Upon arrest officers found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia (burned spoon and syringes with hypodermic needles), he was arrested accordingly.
KENNER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Parish#Bobcat
NOLA.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Mid-City, police say

A 65-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night in Mid-City, New Orleans police say. The man was exiting his 2007 Pontiac Torrent at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cortez and Baudin streets when an armed man demanded his keys. The victim complied, and the suspect fled in the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
WWL-AMFM

4 shootings in 7 hours NOPD reports

Over seven hours, the NOPD is working on three separate shootings across New Orleans. The shooting incidents started Thursday night and continued into the early morning hours on Friday. The first shooting incident happened near the intersection of Elizardi Boulevard and Lawrence Street. An NOPD report says, “Around 10:15 p.m....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking attempt in Treme results in shooting of both victim and assailant

A would-be carjacker and his victim were both shot during a failed robbery in Treme, New Orleans police said Thursday. The victim, a 69-year-old man, was sitting in his vehicle in the 1500 block of North Robertson Street on Wednesday morning when a man armed with a gun approached. They began fighting, and the gun discharged, striking both men.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Two rescue ponies shot to death in Amite

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Investigators are looking for whoever is responsible for killing two ponies. TPSO says, “On Sunday July 17, 2022, deputies responded to a report of two ponies being shot and killed at “Equine Advocacy of Louisiana”, a horse rescue east of Amite.”
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for missing 21-year-old

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 21-year-old man. Tywonne Lamonte Neal, also known as "Day Day," is from Hammond and was reported missing this week. Neal is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced Selling Narcotics and Gun Possession

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, United States District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo sentenced JOSH TAPP, age 35, a resident of New Orleans, to 130 months in the Bureau of Prisons for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841 and 846, and possessing an AK-47 in furtherance of drug trafficking, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c). TAPP will be on supervised release for three years following his release from prison and must pay a $200 mandatory special assessment fee.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy