ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

You’re invited to the 2022 Working Wardrobes Gala, Growing Through the Decades

By courtesy
localocnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re invited to the 2022 Working Wardrobes Gala, Growing Through the Decades, an evening at the museum, on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The Bowers Museum is located at 2002...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Decorative Arts Society of Newport Beach Announces New Speaker Series

Decorative Arts Society (DARTS), a Newport Beach-based philanthropic organization dedicated to arts appreciation and supporting local non-profits that primarily benefit women, families, and children in need, has announced its 2022-23 Speaker Series. Featuring a line-up of renowned interior designers and authors, the annual Speaker Series returns this fall to Regal...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Camerata Singers announces its 2022-2023 season

The Long Beach Camerata Singers will return to the stage for the 2022-2023 season, with a schedule of 5 self-produced concerts plus 2 engagements with the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra. The Long Beach Camerata Singers will also debut its new professional chamber group; The Catalyst Ensemble. Both ensembles will be led by Grammy-award winning Artistic Director, Dr. James K. Bass.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Families Together saving Orange County residents hundreds of dollars in school supplies with back to school physicals

On average, parents spent $272 per child on school supplies for the back-to-school season. With inflation, experts are anticipating the cost of school supplies to be even higher this year, furthering financial strain on parents trying to send their kids back to the classroom. To help alleviate some of the financial burden that local families are facing, Families Together of Orange County, a nonprofit community health center, is giving away free school supplies for patients as part of its new back-to-school program.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Ana, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Orange County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
localocnews.com

Don’t miss Candlelight Open Air: Songs from Magical Movie Soundtracks at JW Marriott Anaheim on July 27 and 28, 2022

Back for a second year, the Candlelight Open Air: Songs from Magical Movie Soundtracks features a live, multi-sensory, outdoor musical experience over 1,000 flickering candles amongst the sunset on the rooftop pool deck at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort on July 27-28. Enjoy magical music favorites played by string quartet,...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Council Approves New ‘Character Counts’ Mural for North Beach Concession Stand

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Wild Waves at The Wedge in Newport Beach

High surf and rip currents were the watchwords this week as the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for beaches from San Diego to Ventura counties through Thursday morning. NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was at The Wedge at the end of the Balboa Peninsula on Wednesday and...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Council Approves Further Regulatory Steps for New City Hall, Affordable Housing Facility

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Through The Decades#Auction#The Bowers Museum#Dinner Program#Rsvp
localocnews.com

Contract Cities announces plan to expand membership

As implied by its name, California Contract Cities Association (CCCA) aims to provide support to local government agencies throughout the state. With roots firmly planted in Los Angeles County, CCCA has traditionally focused on cities within the L.A. region. However, CCCA recognizes that all cities are contract cities in one way or another and encourages all to consider becoming a member city. Whether it’s police, fire or animal control, California cities rely on partners to serve their constituents with a wide variety of services. When those cities collaborate, they are able to strengthen their voice to advance the benefits of local control and governance – CCCA’s exact mission!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, July 20, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Council Approves FAM’s Lease Extension

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Police Officers Apprehend Four People Suspected of Stealing High-End Merchandise from Neiman Marcus in Fashion Island

On July 20, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Newport Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the Neiman Marcus department store within the Fashion Island Shopping Center to a report of six subjects stealing high-end handbags from the Chanel portion of the store. The group fled Fashion Island in two different...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
localocnews.com

Summer of Golf: Talega Golf Club Provides Great Golf, Lacks Extra Value

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Coyotes in urban environments

Like opossums and raccoons, coyotes have adapted over the years to suburban life throughout California and the nation. While Lakewood doesn’t have the level of coyote problems of many communities near foothills or large open spaces, coyotes can venture into residential areas and become problematic, especially if people are feeding them (intentionally or unintentionally) by leaving pet food out overnight, tree fruit on the ground, or trash unsecured.
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Council Agenda for July 26, 2022

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, July 26. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68236/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda Items include:. Design changes for residential properties located in the VE Zone, a West Newport flood...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Power outage in Cypress

The power went out just before 3 a.m. this morning, and came back just before 6 a.m. Southern California Edison’s current outage page confirmed that the power outage was due to “repair” so it was not scheduled. A physical survey showed that the outage extended from about...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Jay Chen is bad for Orange County families

It’s disheartening, as inflation reached a new record in June, that Democratic candidates are choosing to stick by Joe Biden’s reckless spending policies that have caused the mess we are in. Democratic candidate Jay Chen has made clear he supports Joe Biden’s push to spend even more money...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Fears over Another Joint Powers Authority Prompts Council to Punt on Joining Clean Energy Alliance

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

OCTA to Host Sessions for Public Comment on Proposed I-5 Improvements

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, July 20

NEW! Northbound (NB) I-405 Closure for Restriping. The NB I-405 closure that was scheduled to install falsework for the Brookhurst Street bridge has been canceled. Instead, crews will close NB I-405 in Westminster to restripe lanes on the freeway. NB I-405 will be closed between the NB I-405 off-ramp to...
WESTMINSTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy