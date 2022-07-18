ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon has closed

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Wild Bills Sports Saloon in Rochester announced on its Facebook page Monday...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Mayo VFW Baseball talks District Playoffs

(ABC 6 News) -- The Mayo VFW baseball team is getting ready for the district playoffs which will take place in Winona. The team practiced day at Dale Massey Field ahead of their matchup against the top-seeded Winona squad. Mayo clinched a spot after coming out on top in a three-game slugfest with Albert Lea and will be the fourth seed.
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Beating the heat at the lake

When we all crank the A-C, it can create problems for our grid. Fortunately, we can help take a load off of the power grid, by not cranking the A-C, and avoiding things like running the dishwasher during the heat of the day. But perhaps one of the most fun...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Med City FC's season ends in 2-0 loss to Cleveland SC

(ABC 6 News) -- On Friday, Med City FC, one of Rochester's soccer teams was in Muskegon, Michigan for the NPSL Midwest Regional Playoffs. The Mayhem beginning their run in the semifinals against Cleveland SC, the winner playing in the region final. However, scoring proved to be anything but easy for Med City, the squad ended up giving Cleveland SC the lead off an own goal by mistake in the first half. The second half wasn't any better, with Cleveland's Alec Nagucki sealing the Mayhem's fate with a goal of his own.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
KAAL-TV

Austin's Logan Kelly makes 2024 Olympics swims trials

(ABC 6 News) -- In 2024, the U.S. Olympic swimming trials will take place in Indianapolis and Austin's Logan Kelly will be there. The former Packer has qualified for the Olympic swimming trials during the Indiana Swimming Senior State Meet which took place in Bloomington. Kelly's first place finish in the 200m breaststroke was just enough for him to qualify at 2 minutes and 15.61 seconds.
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

La Crescent, Eyota keep seasons alive in legion playoffs

(ABC 6 News) -- The Division II Southeast Substate playoff continued Thursday evening with the elimination bracket semifinals. La Crescent went on the road to Pine Island and beat them 12-7, while Eyota defeated Hayfield 8 to 5.
EYOTA, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea water ski team hosting regional tournament

(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Bayside Ski Team will be hosting the 2022 Midwest Regional Ski Tournament on Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31. The public is invited as eight teams from three states will be competing. Individual skill competitions begin at 1pm on Friday. Sixty individuals...
ALBERT LEA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Wild Bill#Abc
KAAL-TV

Enjoy Thursday Outside!

Once we clear out the morning storms, the rest of Thursday is trending sunny & overall very comfy. This will be a perfect day to head out to Thursdays Downtown in Rochester or Thursdays on Fountain in Albert Lea this evening. If you can't make it to either of these, be sure to find a way to get out & soak up the sunny & comfy afternoon in your backyard or on the water!
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Wind Down Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) - Wednesday, Albert lea celebrated the second of its three-part summer market & music festival series, Wind Down Wednesday's. The goal of the event is to pull everyone together for one fun day each month to enjoy each other's company, shop for unique items, eat great food, and enjoy some great entertainment. The last event of the season is August 10.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Honkers win in 12 innings over Stingers, 6-5

(ABC 6 News) -- The Rochester Honkers had a tough task in their first game after the NWL All-Star Break. Thursday, the Willmar Stingers came to Rochester riding an 8-game winning streak and got ahead to a 4-2 score. But sure enough, the Honkers came back, Carson Stevens flying out an RBI to left center field to close the gap to 4-3 in the sixth inning.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

"Dry" Conditions creep into SE Minnesota

The latest release of the Drought Monitor shows "Abnormally Dry" conditions starting to set in across part of Steele, Dodge and Olmsted Counties. North Iowa's status remains unchanged from last week's edition. Moderate Drought and Dry conditions still remain over Winnebago and Hancock Counties. Near normal to below normal rains...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
KROC News

Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
CHATFIELD, MN
KAAL-TV

Millions of dollars in food aid for Minnesota kids

(ABC 6 News) - With rising inflation costs around the country keeping food on the table can be hard, but there's a spotlight this summer on how to keep children fed and healthy with well balanced meals. Between new federal dollars allocated to EBT and local summer lunch programs, there...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin has a level three risk of seeing numerous severe thunderstorms. The preliminary outlook says the potentially severe storms could strike between the late afternoon and evening.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Small Business Extravaganza, public event for community entrepreneurs

(ABC 6 News) - Starting a business from scratch isn't easy, and one local entrepreneur is hoping to help starter-ups in the area while also bringing the community together. Beth Fynbo, founder and CEO of Busy Baby, started her small business in 2019. Her product became a quick success and even appeared on Shark Tank.
ZUMBROTA, MN
KIMT

Motorcycle hit by truck in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea's Jake Thompson signed by Marlins

(ABC 6 News) -- Wednesday brought fantastic news for an Albert Lea native and now-MLB athlete. Jake Thompson will have a future in baseball after being signed by the Miami Marlins. Thompson spent his college career at South Dakota State, Kentucky and then Oklahoma State, where he and the Cowboys played in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament this past season.
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy