Wild Bill's Sports Saloon has closed

(ABC 6 News) -- On Friday, Med City FC, one of Rochester's soccer teams was in Muskegon, Michigan for the NPSL Midwest Regional Playoffs. The Mayhem beginning their run in the semifinals against Cleveland SC, the winner playing in the region final. However, scoring proved to be anything but easy for Med City, the squad ended up giving Cleveland SC the lead off an own goal by mistake in the first half. The second half wasn't any better, with Cleveland's Alec Nagucki sealing the Mayhem's fate with a goal of his own.
