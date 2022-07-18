Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day to be celebrated by Special Olympics Nebraska

Special Olympics Nebraska will celebrate Eunice Kennedy Shriver Day on July 20. Athletes and fans are invited to join the festivities.

Shriver was the founder of the Special Olympics and was a champion for people with special needs in all fields. The day also coincides with the anniversary of the first-ever Special Olympics in 1968 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The event will take place from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Papillion Landing. It will have a variety of activities including sports stations, art, music, food trucks and more .

