Jacksonville, AL

Dedication of Merrill Hall at JSU

By WBRC Staff
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A dedication ceremony was held for the new Hugh D. Merrill Hall at Jacksonville State University on Monday, July 18, 2022. Merrill Hall was rebuilt following the March 2018 tornado that destroyed the original building. The original Hugh D....

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

wbrc.com

3,400 lightning strikes at one time from Pickens Co. to Talladega Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The deadly storm that killed two children in Birmingham Thursday night, included thousands of lightning strikes across Alabama. WBRC FOX6 Meteorologist Matt Daniel said the highest lightning count at one time Thursday night was around 6:30 when there were more than 3,400 lightning strikes from Pickens all the way to Talladega County.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Lightning rips through a Pinson home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
PINSON, AL
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page.
CARROLLTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Carrollton freshman QB could be next big High 5 star

CARROLLTON, Ga. - Julian "JuJu" Lewis doesn’t look like most freshmen at a high school football practice. "As a rising ninth grader he’s ahead of a lot of the guys that are in that same classification," Carrollton head coach Joey King told FOX 5 Sports. That's an understatement,...
CARROLLTON, GA
wbrc.com

Lightning strike causes fire at Talladega College

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Lightning was blamed for a fire at the Talladega College library. It happened around 9 p.m. on Thursday in the third floor bell tower. Talladega Fire Rescue says a mutual aid request was sent out for Lincoln Fire Department for an additional aerial unit and East Providence Volunteer Fire Department to stage for manpower. Once crews arrived, an offensive attack was attempted, but crews could not gain access into the area of the fire. The aerial was then put into service along with Lincoln’s aerial device, and after approximately three hours on scene, the fire was extinguished.
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Centre man killed in crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say they are investigating after a man was killed in a single car crash in Cherokee County on July 22. Investigators say 72-year-old James David Kirby was injured when the truck he was driving went off the road and hit a ditch. Kirby was taken to the hospital, where he died. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
dawgpost.com

WATCH: Former Georgia Bulldog Nick Chubb Is From Another Planet

CEDARTOWN - In case you forgot, former Georgia Bulldog legend Nick Chubb is from another planet. Apparently, that planet is called Cedartown. One of the best running backs in Georgia and SEC history, Chubb is now running through defenses with ease in the NFL. Even though he’s stuck in Cleveland, Nick Chubb is making the best of it, rushing for 1,259 yards last season.
CEDARTOWN, GA
Alabama Now

11-year-old Alabama boy dies in tragic ATV accident

An 11-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday following a tragic four-wheeler crash. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that Brandon Linderman, 11, of Leeds, died while driving a four-wheeler on private property. The accident happened Sunday just before noon on Sicard Hollow Road in Jefferson County. Linderman was transported to...
LEEDS, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Trafic Accident in Calhoun County Continues Investigation

Oxford, AL – As reported yesterday, Oxford Fire Department responded to a fatality with multiple agencies involved. As a continuation of the investigation the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released that a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:26 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has claimed the life of a Fort Myers, Fla., man. Quino Moise, 30, was fatally injured when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the roadway striking a ditch and a tree before overturning. Moise was pronounced deceased at the scene which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 193 mile marker, approximately five miles east of Oxford, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
OXFORD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sylacauga woman killed in US Highway 280 crash

BIRMINGHAM — A Sylacauga woman was killed in a crash on US Highway 280 that occurred on Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 11:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 41-year-old victim was the driver of a red Chevrolet Cavalier traveling east on US Highway 280 when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grandview Parkway.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wrganews.com

Arrest made in Coosa Dollar General robbery

An arrest has been made in connection with a robbery on Monday of this week at the Dollar General on Alabama Highway in Coosa. According to the arrest warrant, 38-year-old Jenny Sue Burns entered the store and gave the cashier a note that read “Be quiet and put all the money in a bag or else.”
COOSA, GA
Calhoun Journal

July 12, 2020 Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police arrest a man from Rainbow City on burglary and theft charges

On Monday, Auburn Police arrested Koby Blake Ramsey, 24, of Rainbow City, on warrants charging him with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. Police said the arrest stems from a burglary that was reported on June 13 at a facility in the 400 block of South Dean Road. Ramsey...
AUBURN, AL
wvtm13.com

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — The Gadsden Police Department said a child died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle. According to police, a 5-year-old was hit by a vehicle in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue just before 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital but died shortly after arriving. The child's name has not been released.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Rollover Crash in Calhoun County Claims Life of Truck Driver

A truck driver was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on I-20 in Calhoun County. Alabama State Troopers have identified that victim as Quino Moise, age 30, from Fort Myers, Florida. The crash happened just before 2:30pm, five miles east of Oxford. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says that Moise was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer which left the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before overturning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Five Year Old Struck and Killed by Vehicle Wednesday in Gadsden

Gadsden Police aren’t releasing any additional information, but have confirmed that a five year old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue in Gadsden. Gadsden Police say the child was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he died. The fatal crash happened at 5:55pm.
GADSDEN, AL
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

A Cherokee County woman was arrested on drug charges locally Friday Night. Erica Peyton, age 36 from Cedar Bluff, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on the charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL

