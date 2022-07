Today at San Diego Comic Con we got our first proper, full-length trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead, a new Walking Dead anthology series premiering next month. The trailer gives a look at all six protagonists, and includes narration by Alpha - a known Walking Dead character who is the leader of a group of survivors called the Whisperers in the comic and television series. Tales of the Walking Dead will show her prior to her story as we know it, when she used to be called Dee. She is still played by Samantha Morton.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO