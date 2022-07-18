SWN The Label is on the Rise in FL

Rico Nasty’s trajectory has been almost as chaotic as a Rico Nasty song. It’s been four years since the Maryland rapper broke through with a record deal, and it was only a few years before that when Rico started uploading tracks on SoundCloud while still in high school. In terms of rap come-ups, that’s a snail’s pace, but it’s not because Rico herself has slowed down. In the year-and-a-half since 2020’s Nightmare Vacation — which was billed as her major-label debut album — Rico has put out a whole lot of loose tracks, announced and abandoned at least one project (Rx), and announced and delivered on another one, Las Ruinas, which arrives later this week. Nightmare Vacation was great, though I’m not sure how many new fans it really garnered Rico. I’m not sure how many new listeners Las Ruinas will pull in either, but it feels like Rico isn’t much interested in courting more success and is more eager to follow her muse. To that point, she pushes off in some exciting new directions on Las Ruinas.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO