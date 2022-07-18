Nia Jax Reveals Her Reaction To Men's Royal Rumble Appearance

Edge's return to WWE television has been teased ever since vignettes started airing at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view earlier this month. All signs point to the 11-time world champion seeking revenge on The Judgement Day, the faction he founded but got kicked out of last month after Finn Balor became its latest member. Ever since the build toward WrestleMania 38, Edge had been developing a new heel persona that claimed to sit atop "The Mountain of Omnipotence," had utter disdain for WWE fans and had a purple and black color scheme. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE has already started making new Rated-R Superstar merchandise for Edge, meaning he's likely reverting back to that gimmick when he gets back.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO