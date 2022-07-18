ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nia Jax Reveals Her Reaction To Men's Royal Rumble Appearance

By Liam Crowley
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many of her peers, Nia Jax had a controversial exit from her former employer. Jax was released from her WWE contract this past November while she was on a mental health break. Now going by Lina Fanene, Jax was scheduled to make her first in-ring appearance outside of WWE at...

comicbook.com

wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor looks absolutely enormous in latest post on social media (Photo)

UFC star Conor McGregor is in incredible shape as he continues his road back to the Octagon following his leg break. Last summer at UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Ever since then fans have been wondering when we’re going to see him back in the Octagon, with some even thinking he may retire altogether – largely because he doesn’t actually have anything left to prove.
UFC
411mania.com

Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair Might Want to Go After Jeff Jarrett Now for Insulting Andrade El Idolo

– On the To Be the Man Podcast, Ric Flair spoke to Conrad Thompson on his upcoming Last Match event. As noted, Flair will team with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. During the podcast, Flair stated that Charlotte Flair may now get involved and target Jeff Jarrett for his insulting comments directed at Charlotte’s real-life husband, Andrade. Jarrett had referred to Andrade as a “certain-jerker” on his own podcast. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Wants Another Shot at Roman Reigns

Goldberg's most recent WWE match was at Elimination Chamber back in February, where he lost to Roman Reigns in six minutes via technical submission with the Universal Championship on the line. Reigns has since unified the Universal Championship with the WWE Championship and is inching towards 700 consecutive days as world champion, but "Da Man" isn't satisfied with how the match turned out. The pair were originally supposed to clash at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns opted to step away from the event for personal reasons after the COVID-19 pandemic shunted the show to the empty WWE Performance Center.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Braun Strowman Involved in a Car Accident

Former WWE star Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) announced via his Instagram story that his vehicle and boat were rear-ended during a traffic accident. In addition to thanking his fans for their good wishes, Scherr also posted the following on Twitter. “Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced....
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Major Update On Triple H’s Role With WWE

WWE has been going through some major changes over the last few weeks, and there’s been a big shake up with some of the most important roles in the company. Stephanie McMahon stepped into the role of interim Chairwoman and CEO recently after Vince McMahon stepped down due to the investigation being conducted by the WWE Board of Directors.
WWE
411mania.com

Rapper Kevin Gates Decks Tony Nese on AEW Dynamite

– Tony Nese took a right hook to the chin from rapper Kevin Gates on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Nese and Smart Mark Sterling interrupt a championship celebration by Swerve in Our Glory and Sterling tried to get Gates, who was at ringside, to sign his petition to remove Swerve Strickland from the AEW roster. Gates refused and Sterling insulted him, which led to Gates crossing the barricade. He ended up face to face with Nese and Gates threw a right hook that knocked him down:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Raw Star Getting Character Change

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured a backstage segment which confused some fans. Sarah Schreiber welcomed Veer for an interview, but Veer didn’t say much. He just stared at the camera then looked at Sarah Schreiber and said, “boo” before walking away while laughing.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

The number of wrestlers who are currently dealing with injuries is quite high at the moment, and it looks like you can add another name to the list. Last week Sami Zayn appeared on SmackDown with his arm in a sling, and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sami Zayn’s injury is legit. However, it’s being said that the injury is not major. The hope is that Sami will be able to return to in-ring competition in a few weeks.
WWE
Popculture

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to Face off on Game Show

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are getting ready to face off in a game show. In a preview of a new episode of Arena, the two WWE Superstars are seen taking shots at each other in-between events. Lynch has teamed up with Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler while Rollins has teamed up with Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd. The episode will air on G4's Twitch Channel and WWE's UpUpDownDown YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 27.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Mr. Perfect Putting Vince McMahon In Submission Hold

Vince McMahon likes to wrestle, and he likes to cause mayhem. On a recent episode of “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts told the story of one night when McMahon and a cavalcade of superstars broke into “Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s hotel room and made a mess of things.
WWE
Us Weekly

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
RELATIONSHIPS
stillrealtous.com

Goldberg Names Current WWE Superstars He Wants To Face

It’s been a while since fans have seen Goldberg in the ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in February. Unfortunately for Goldberg he wasn’t able to pick up the win, and at this point in time WWE has yet to announce any future matches for the Hall of Famer.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Report on WWE's Plans for Edge When He Returns

Edge's return to WWE television has been teased ever since vignettes started airing at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view earlier this month. All signs point to the 11-time world champion seeking revenge on The Judgement Day, the faction he founded but got kicked out of last month after Finn Balor became its latest member. Ever since the build toward WrestleMania 38, Edge had been developing a new heel persona that claimed to sit atop "The Mountain of Omnipotence," had utter disdain for WWE fans and had a purple and black color scheme. On the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE has already started making new Rated-R Superstar merchandise for Edge, meaning he's likely reverting back to that gimmick when he gets back.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Update Following Barbed Wire Death Match Against Eddie Kingston

Chris Jericho defeated Eddie Kingston in a “barbed wire everywhere” death match to win the July 20th, 2022 “Fyter Fest” instalment of AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho tweeted on Thursday night that Kingston cracked his nose during their fight. Jericho wrote, “Just left the doctor’s office. It’s official….that SAVAGE @MadKing1981 broke my nose last night. #barbwireeverywhere @AEW”
WWE
ComicBook

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan Replace Vince McMahon as Co-CEOs of WWE

Vince McMahon has retired from his position as Chairman and CEO of WWE. McMahon has been subject to an ongoing misconduct investigation after reports circulated regarding an affair with a former paralegal. This investigation resulted in Vince stepping away from his positions, with daughter Stephanie McMahon assuming his positions as interim Chairwoman and CEO. With Vince officially hanging up the corporate boots today, he announced that Stephanie would permanently take over for him as Chairwoman, while she will now share the Chief Executive Officer position with WWE President Nick Khan.
WWE
ComicBook

Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince's WWE Retirement to Kick off SmackDown

There have been some big shake-ups in WWE ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, with Vince McMahon revealing his retirement and then reports surfacing that as a result, Brock Lesnar decided to leave the arena ahead of tonight's SmackDown. In another surprise, it was new WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon who would kick off tonight's episode, heading to the ring and delivering a promo that looked to kick off a new chapter in the company while also thanking her father for his work to this point, and you can watch the full promo below.
WWE

