ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poteau, OK

Margetta Rosa Johnson

By David Deaton
okwnews.com
 2 days ago

Graveside Service for Margetta Rosa Johnson, 90 of Poteau, Oklahoma will be at 10am on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, Oklahoma with Pastor Guy Marley, officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, Oklahoma under...

okwnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okwnews.com

Cherry Ann Patterson

Cherry Ann Patterson, 74 of Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home. Cherry was born on December 24, 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Virginia Mozell Gibson (Ashing) and John Allen Gibson and passed away on July 16, 2022 in Poteau, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Patterson; Virginia Meisenheimer, Debbie Kaler, Pat Frank Chuck, Dorothy Meisenheimer, Opal Ashing, Charlene J. Gaurd, Ashing Cathy Fleetwood; Cherry Loved animals and plants, she was a member of the Baptist Church and Assembly of God in Panama. Her favorite thing to do for fun was gambling with her sissy at the Casino!
SPIRO, OK
okwnews.com

Gary Paul Goodwin

Gary Paul Goodwin, 75 of Poteau, Oklahoma. Service under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home. Gary was born on December 18, 1946 in to Mary Frances (Kennedy) and Norman Goodwin and passed away on July 18, 2022 in Poteau, Oklahoma. Survivors include: wife, Linda Goodwin (Sommers). You may...
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

Car Mart of Poteau Ribbon Cutting

Car-Mart of Poteau has joined the Poteau Chamber of Commerce. Several Chamber members joined General Manager Malinda Bailey (with scissors) and employees in the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Friday. As a “buy here, pay here” business, CAR-MART of Poteau is different from traditional used car dealerships. With Car-Mart, you can...
POTEAU, OK
okwnews.com

LCYS Celebrates Great Things!

LeFlore County Youth Services Inc. has had a wonderful summer full of great accomplishments, awards, and celebrations. In June LCYS attended the Oklahoma Association of Youth Services Annual Meeting in Durant where Jenni Maggard was awarded her 20 Years of Service crystal clock and Heather Hammons was awarded the Carmel Bland Youth Care Worker of the Year Award. Carmel Bland is considered one of the founding fathers of youth services in Oklahoma and this a great accomplishment for Heather and all the hard work and help she has given to youth in our community over the last 17 years. LCYS recently complete our 7th CARF accreditation survey where all of our policy, procedures and services are audited to ensure our agency is meeting high level of excellences and providing services the enhance the lives of the youth and families in our community. On July 15th LCYS Celebrated it birthday, 48 Years of Service! LCYS looks forward to many more amazing years of providing FREE services to the youth and families, working together we can ensure a brighter future for LeFlore and Haskell County.
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Obituaries
City
Wister, OK
City
Poteau, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Obituaries
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
okwnews.com

TCSB Promotes Peters to Assistant Vice President

The Community State Bank is pleased to announce Michele Peters has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. With over 18 years in banking, Michele has experience and knowledge in new accounts, bookkeeping, the financial department, and most recently promoted to Branch Manager of our Spiro location in March of 2021. She is committed to excellent customer service and enjoys assisting the Spiro community.
SPIRO, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy