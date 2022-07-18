Margetta Rosa Johnson

Cherry Ann Patterson, 74 of Spiro, Oklahoma. Cremation under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home. Cherry was born on December 24, 1947 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Virginia Mozell Gibson (Ashing) and John Allen Gibson and passed away on July 16, 2022 in Poteau, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Patterson; Virginia Meisenheimer, Debbie Kaler, Pat Frank Chuck, Dorothy Meisenheimer, Opal Ashing, Charlene J. Gaurd, Ashing Cathy Fleetwood; Cherry Loved animals and plants, she was a member of the Baptist Church and Assembly of God in Panama. Her favorite thing to do for fun was gambling with her sissy at the Casino!
