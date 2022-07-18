Margetta Rosa Johnson

LeFlore County Youth Services Inc. has had a wonderful summer full of great accomplishments, awards, and celebrations. In June LCYS attended the Oklahoma Association of Youth Services Annual Meeting in Durant where Jenni Maggard was awarded her 20 Years of Service crystal clock and Heather Hammons was awarded the Carmel Bland Youth Care Worker of the Year Award. Carmel Bland is considered one of the founding fathers of youth services in Oklahoma and this a great accomplishment for Heather and all the hard work and help she has given to youth in our community over the last 17 years. LCYS recently complete our 7th CARF accreditation survey where all of our policy, procedures and services are audited to ensure our agency is meeting high level of excellences and providing services the enhance the lives of the youth and families in our community. On July 15th LCYS Celebrated it birthday, 48 Years of Service! LCYS looks forward to many more amazing years of providing FREE services to the youth and families, working together we can ensure a brighter future for LeFlore and Haskell County.

HASKELL COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO