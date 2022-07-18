ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison County, CO

Wildfire ignites in Gunnison County near Somerset, Colorado

By Kacie Sinton.
KJCT8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET, Colo. (KJCT) - A wildfire has ignited near the town of Somerset in Gunnison County, Colorado. The...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 1

1230 ESPN

Colorado Kid Lands Fish Almost As Big As Him From A Lake

This is no made up fish tale. This is the story of a young man who went fishing with his brother and Dad and with the first cast into the water, he hit the jackpot. According to 11 News down in Colorado Springs, Jeff Werner, the boy's Dad reached out to them to let them know about the incredible catch that initially was thought to be a simple snag.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Driver Survey Produces Surprising and Disturbing Results

Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Body found near water on Independent Avenue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction Police are investigating a body found on the 700 block of Independent Avenue around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers said that the body was reported via a 911 call, and that they found a man dead near the edge of the water upon arrival.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is There An Actual Leash Law In Grand Junction Colorado?

Grand Junction loves dogs, but not everybody understands exactly what the law says about keeping dogs on a leash. Take an evening drive or walk through just about any Grand Junction neighborhood and you will see many people taking a walk with their dogs. Most of the time, the dogs are leashed - as they should be. Take a walk in a park and you're likely to see most dogs are being restrained. Even without leash laws, common sense would dictate the wisdom of keeping a pet under control and safe from neighborhood traffic.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Multiple Wildfires Break Out Near I-70 in Gypsum and Eagle

This afternoon shortly before 2:00 p.m., multiple wildfires were reported to have broken out in the areas of Gypsum and Eagle. Since authorities know about them, they are asking residents and I-70 travelers not to call 9-1-1. and residents are being urged to be on the alert. In Eagle, the...
GYPSUM, CO
KJCT8

Excessive Heat Watch issued for dangerous heat on Friday and Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley effective from Noon Friday until 8 PM Saturday. High temperatures will range from 102 to 106 degrees across the Grand Valley on Friday and Saturday afternoons. Limited cooling at night and in the morning will decrease overnight recovery and increase heat stress. Dangerous heat in the afternoons can cause heat illness such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Make sure you are well hydrated and are eating well. Limit your time outdoors as much as possible. If you have to be outside, take frequent cool breaks. Make sure outdoor pets have shade and cool water and plenty of food. Yes, extreme happens every year. People also die from it every year. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death. This is why we make a big deal about it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire
KJCT8

Olathe sweet corn harvest season is here

AS WE'VE REPORTED MULTIPLE TIMES OVER THE PAST FEEW MONTHS, INFLATION NUMBERS WORLDWIDE SKYROCKETED…. A FEDERAL GRAND JURY INDICTED FIVE MESA COUNTY JAIL INMATES FOR DEALING FENTANYL THAT LED TO ANOTHER INMATES' DEATH. KKCO HOT WEATHER. Updated: 1 hour ago. The heat is on in the Grand Valley, and it...
OLATHE, CO
KREX

Hawthorn Park Stabbing Victim Identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Some suppliers of Fentanyl that killed Mesa County inmate have been indicted

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After 28-year-old Mesa County Detention Facility inmate Alizon Lopez was killed by a fatal Fentanyl overdose in May, officials began an investigation into the source of the deadly drug. According to a criminal indictment filed on July 15, some of the individuals responsible for supplying the drugs that killed Lopez have been found and charged.
MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mall-Goers Question Active Shooter Protocols

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) Patrons of Mesa Mall questioned whether or not there are protocols in place when they found some stores had locked their doors, while others were operating like business as usual. Mesa Mall did decline questions from KREX reporters, however, they did issue a statement stating “the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Evelynn’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Evelynn!. Evelynn is a three-month-old kitten. She is one of many kittens found outdoors this summer and taken care of by a foster until she was ready for adoption. Evelynn is young enough to be introduced to other cats and dogs to get along with them just fine. She has a spunky, curious and playful personality.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

UPDATE: GJPD finds no evidence of threat on social media; no danger in Mesa Mall shooting threat

UPDATE: July 19 10:00 a.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A tense situation at Mesa Mall on Monday has reached a resolution after several hours of police patrols, investigations, and business evacuations were caused by a supposed shooting threat made towards women employees via Facebook. Upon investigation, however, the Grand Junction Police Department is saying that the threat was never actually posted to Facebook.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Early morning semi crash blocks traffic on interstate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to a semi truck crash on I-70 early Sunday morning. According to the CSP, a semi truck driving east on I-70 jack-knifed near mile marker 22, stopping on the median, with the trailer overturned blocking traffic. It’s unknown at this...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Glenwood Springs Shooter Opens Fire

44-year-old Craig Allen Robbins is jailed in Garfield County tonight facing a litany of charges including three counts of attempted murder, false imprisonment, illegal discharge of a firearm, and refusal to leave premises.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

