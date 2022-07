A verdict could come this week in a Greeley double-murder case. The jury in the trial of Kevin Eastman was handed the case Tuesday morning following closing arguments. Eastman is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Heather Frank and local musician Scott Sessions in February of 2020. Prosecutors argued Eastman cut Sessions’ throat and then tried to burn his body before dumping it in Pingree Park. They said he shot his ex-girlfriend twice in the chest before wrapping her body in plastic and trying to burn it on a property in Kersey where he worked. The Greeley Tribune reports the defense argued that Frank murdered Sessions over an alleged sexual assault and that Eastman’s boss murdered Frank-but they ignored alleged evidence because they already had their man. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO