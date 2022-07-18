ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

July 21 Alachua County Development Review Committee Meeting

alachuachronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Development Review Committee will meet on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville)....

alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville presents 2022 Historic Preservation Awards to six community advocates

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Historic Preservation Officer Kathleen Kauffman already knew of the longtime community advocates for historic preservation when she relocated to Gainesville for her position at the City in 2021. She attended the University of Florida where she’d earned a master’s degree in historic preservation, and through that program, Kauffman learned from UF Law Professor E. L. Roy Hunt.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

County Tree Trimming Update

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Public Works Department announced today that they are wrapping up the trimming of trees and vegetation on NE County Road 1493 and NE 234th Ave, just north of LaCrosse. Next week tree trimming crews will be moving to NW County Road 241,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

GACAR to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new parklet

Press release from Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors®. Gainesville, Fla. – The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors® (GACAR) will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new parklet just south of Depot Park this Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. The parklet was created with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

ACFR aids homeowner after tree falls on house

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – During today’s severe thunderstorm, Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) was called out to a house that had a tree fall onto it. Luckily no one was injured when the tree fell onto the home. Crews from ACFR’s technical rescue team responded to the location and used a shoring technique to reduce the subsequent damage from having the tree on the roof.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

$143,000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl seized on I-75 in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Rayon David Binger, 42, was arrested yesterday afternoon after a traffic stop on Interstate 75. At about 2:37 p.m., an Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a vehicle with an obstructed temporary tag; when he ran the tag, he reportedly found that it was not assigned to that vehicle. He conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the single occupant of the vehicle, a resident of Panama City who is from Jamaica and living in the United States on a temporary work visa.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S E 1st Street#The Committee
alachuachronicle.com

Clovis Watson IV arrested for felony habitual driving without a license; by order of governor, out-of-circuit prosecutor will handle case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Clovis Watson IV, 30, was arrested this morning on a warrant for habitually driving without a valid license. The warrant was issued after Watson was pulled over for having a non-operational headlight on June 3 and cited for driving without a license as a habitual offender. Watson has an extensive history of driving infractions, including an arrest on November 24, 2021, for driving without a license, second or subsequent offense. He was designated a habitual traffic offender for a period of 5 years on September 23, 2021. He has also been cited in the past 18 months for failure to drive in a single lane, failure to yield, failure to display a tag (twice), and illegal window tinting (twice).
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Columbia County man arrested after apartment complex shooting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Columbia County is behind bars after a shooting. Deputies went to the scene at Southwest Pizarro Place. Residents of an apartment complex reported shots fired which hit a vehicle multiple times. 32-year-old Jeffery Clark was suspected of shootings at occupants parking in...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Woman without power for a week even though her GRU bill is paid in full

A local woman went without power for a week, even though her bill was paid in full. After 7 days, today Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) restored her power. Deidre Garcia says her power was out since July 12th. She tells CBS4 News that she lives in Reflections Apartments, and hasn’t been home for a while due to her profession as a travel nurse.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocala-news.com

Woman without valid license arrested in Ocala after allegedly stealing rental vehicle

A 28-year-old woman was arrested after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted her behind the steering wheel of a rental vehicle that was reported stolen. On Saturday, July 16, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol around the 3000 block of NW 16th Avenue in Ocala when a red Toyota 4Runner with an Illinois license plate was observed traveling southbound on NW 16th Avenue.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Victim identified in Marion County death investigation

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators have identified the body of the man found dead on the side of the road in Reddick on Monday. The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the victim is Dequandre Alexander, 23, of Gainesville. Alexander’s body...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy