July 21 Alachua County Development Review Committee Meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Clovis Watson IV, 30, was arrested this morning on a warrant for habitually driving without a valid license. The warrant was issued after Watson was pulled over for having a non-operational headlight on June 3 and cited for driving without a license as a habitual offender. Watson has an extensive history of driving infractions, including an arrest on November 24, 2021, for driving without a license, second or subsequent offense. He was designated a habitual traffic offender for a period of 5 years on September 23, 2021. He has also been cited in the past 18 months for failure to drive in a single lane, failure to yield, failure to display a tag (twice), and illegal window tinting (twice).

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO