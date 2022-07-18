ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LaMelo Ball switching jersey number next season

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTYKP_0gk2Nlgo00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Hornets’ guard LaMelo Ball is changing his jersey number for the 2022-23 season, according to CSL’s Will Kunkel.

The former 2020 No. 2 overall pick will switch from his previous jersey number, 2. He will wear No. 1.

“I ain’t supposed to wear two again in my life,” Ball said during his exit interview in April. “If I see a two, though, I don’t know what I’m going to do… for real.”

The Hornets’ season ended in April when they were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Play-In Tournament.

RELATED | Hornets postseason hopes crushed by Young, Hawks in 132-103 blowout

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists in his 2021-22 season. He was selected to play in his first All-Star game.

Regardless of these statistics, Ball explained he just didn’t feel “right” wearing No. 2.

“I ain’t never been two. It just don’t feel like you playin’, for real,” he continued. “Like, I don’t know who this is, I don’t know who number two is. I know my brother [Lonzo], that’s it. I don’t know any other number two’s.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Might Kick Himself Out Of The Lakers All-Time Top 5 List, But NBA Fans Disagree With Him: "LeBron James Has Played Only 4 Seasons, You Won 3 NBA Championships And 3 Finals MVPs."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had near unparalleled success over the years in the NBA and they have the countless Hall of Famers who have donned that purple and gold jersey to thank for that. The Lakers are tied with the Celtics for the most titles in NBA history with 17, and their 32 NBA Finals appearances are 10 clear of their most hated rival.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

NASCAR: Will fans quit watching over recent announcement?

NASCAR officially announced their plans to run a street course race in downtown Chicago, leaving fans with mixed responses. From iRacing to reality: NASCAR will officially contest a street course race in downtown Chicago. Earlier this week, the sport held a press conference in the Windy City with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, CEO Steve Phelps, and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace to talk in-depth about the 2023 event.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamelo Ball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#Hornets#The Atlanta Hawks#Young Hawks#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 arrested, 3,000+ grams of meth seized in NC drug bust, deputies say

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Caldwell and Burke Counties, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said investigators stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the town of Sawmills after 36-year-old Eric Dale Jones and 43-year-old Roy Morris were […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Trump remembers ex-wife Ivana ahead of her funeral: ‘Beautiful inside and out’

(The Hill) – Former President Trump is remembering his ex-wife Ivana Trump as he prepares to attend her funeral. The model and businesswoman, and the mother of Trump’s three eldest children, died last week at 73 from blunt impact injuries in an accident in her New York City home, according to a medical examiner. She was reportedly found near a spiral staircase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy