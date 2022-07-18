Sky River Casino in Elk Grove slated for September Opening

Accident on Rio Linda Boulevard Injures Little Girl. A small child was struck by a vehicle and injured in a Sacramento traffic accident on July 19. The accident was reported near the overpass for I-80 and the intersection of Rio Linda Boulevard, where it meets Phillipi Way, sometime after 4:00 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. The little girl reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Authorities reported that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the accident. The road remained closed while an investigation into the pedestrian accident was conducted.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO