ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Sky River Casino in Elk Grove slated for September Opening

rosevilletoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElk Grove, Calif. – With construction nearing completion and hiring well underway, Sky River Casino today announced plans to open its doors to the public in early September 2022. Located 15 miles south of downtown Sacramento, Sky River will be the closest casino to Sacramento and the South...

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California: July 23-24

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you think vintage fashion, jazz nights, or a peach festival sound fun, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weather this weekend heats back up, reaching highs in the low 100s with a southwest breeze so gather up...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Unified Teacher Wins Mrs. California American 2022 Pageant

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove elementary teacher Karen Johnson was named Mrs. California American and will head to the national pageant in Las Vegas. Johnson teaches 2nd grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. According to the Elk Grove Unified School District, she has been teaching in the district for 25 years.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Elk Grove, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
Elk Grove, CA
Lifestyle
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Granite Bay center transition underway

If you’ve recently driven down Douglas Boulevard, you might have noticed major construction in the Country Gables Shopping Center, which currently houses Raley’s, Beach Hut Deli, Granite Bay Chinese Restaurant and a number of other businesses. The construction and number of vacancies are part of a major renovation...
GRANITE BAY, CA
andnowuknow.com

Raley's Opens New O-N-E Market in West Roseville, California; Jen Warner and Michael Schutt Comment

WEST ROSEVILLE, CA - Early morning sunlight dappled over the roof of Raley’s newest store in West Roseville, California. A city that is both rapidly expanding and home to a community that values local and better-for-you options, Raley’s new O-N-E Market store could not be in a better location. I was lucky enough to attend the opening ceremony and see the inside of the new store for myself.
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#East Bay#Table Games#Sky River Casino#Sacramento Elk Grove
KRON4 News

Why gas prices are falling in California

Great news at the gas pump. Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Los Angeles area and across California. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $5.84 on Friday, down 18-cents from a week ago and 55-cents from a month ago. Statewide, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville News

Placer County’s largest city, Roseville is a full service city and home to over 147,000 residents. The city features an abundance of shopping, open spaces and a first rate trail system. Noted for well maintained communities and high quality public services.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Body of missing person found in Sacramento River

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a missing person was found in the Sacramento River. Authorities said the search began on Thursday when a car was found in Clarksburg near the river, which belonged to the missing person. Several agencies...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville residents speak out against new Gathering Inn site location

A handful of Roseville residents pleaded with the Roseville City Council to not provide The Gathering Inn a letter of support for expansion program funding during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Gathering Inn is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter and accommodations for those experiencing homelessness in Placer County.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
rosevilletoday.com

New Start-up Offers Reliable Childcare Solution for Roseville Families

Roseville, Calif.- With back-to-school almost here, many Roseville families are scrambling to find childcare help. This is because many parts of Placer County are considered “childcare deserts,” meaning there are more than three times as many children as licensed child care slots. June Care is a new service...
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville to host Senior Softball Western National Championships

Roseville, Calif. – The Senior Softball-USA (SSUSA) returns to South Placer County once again for their annual Senior Softball Western National Championships on July 26- 31, 2022. This year’s week-long event will showcase 157 teams (up from 130!) that play games hosted at parks in Roseville and Lincoln as...
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Small Child Injured in Sacramento Traffic Accident

Accident on Rio Linda Boulevard Injures Little Girl. A small child was struck by a vehicle and injured in a Sacramento traffic accident on July 19. The accident was reported near the overpass for I-80 and the intersection of Rio Linda Boulevard, where it meets Phillipi Way, sometime after 4:00 p.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department. The little girl reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Authorities reported that impairment did not appear to be a factor in the accident. The road remained closed while an investigation into the pedestrian accident was conducted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

One injured, four homes damaged by fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured and four homes were damaged by a fire in north Sacramento on Thursday, authorities said. The fire started on the 700 block of Los Lunas Way, which is just off of Northgate Boulevard, the Sacramento Fire Department said on social media. Two...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Opens New Permanent Housing Community

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento leaders celebrated the opening of a new permanent housing community. 1801 West Capitol has 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people exiting homelessness. “This permanent supportive housing community is a key addition to our network of options which provide services and continued care for unhoused individuals in our City,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. The housing community includes a large, landscaped courtyard, community room, and spaces to hold meetings. Residents will have access to free, onsite case management provided by Telecare and CommuniCare. Mercy Housing will be providing social activities and resident services. Funding for 1801 West Capitol was provided by Bank of America, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of West Sacramento, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Yolo County Housing, and Dignity Health.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy