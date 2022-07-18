ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ODOC, USPS intercept mail packed with fentanyl pills bound for Oklahoma prison

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago
Courtesy: ODOC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ (ODOC) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and United States Postal Service (USPS) authorities worked together to intercept a package filled with 2,500 fentanyl pills intended for an Oklahoma prison.

The Criminal Interdiction Division of the ODOC OIG and USPS investigators utilized gathered intelligence like the drugs’ tracking number to determined the package was in an Oklahoma City sorting facility.

On July 5, OIG and USPS investigators intercepted the package and seized it as evidence.

ODOCI officials say the seized pills were stamped “M30” to indicate they are counterfeit oxycodone, which exponentially increases their lethality.

“There’s no doubt this seizure saved lives,” said ODOC Director Scott Crow. “Not only will we avoid inmates overdosing in a facility, but we have removed a dangerously valuable commodity from the inmate population, one which would otherwise be used to control people and incite violence.”

ODOC Inspector General Ted Woodhead estimated the value of the pills inside a prison to be at least $125,000.

“The value of these pills could potentially be more depending on the security level of the facility,” Woodhead said. “It’s a lot of pills to be seized at once.”

The sender’s information on the package listed a return address in Bowling Green, Kentucky. However, agents believe the sender used an alias.

No charges have been filed yet as a result of this investigation, which is ongoing.

Comments / 12

freedom
4d ago

not surprising that's a blessing there's enough drugs on the street they need to get all of it off Oklahoma is one of the worst places now for drugs good for you get all of it off the streets

Reply(2)
3
Luke J Stockton
4d ago

This is definitely the new murderer. You don’t even know it how bad it is, it’s very lethal and addicting. A quarter of the pill can take you out. I’ve known over a hands full of people that’s past from it this year alone and didn’t know what they got or even what hit them till it was too late. Please spread the word

Reply(1)
2
 

