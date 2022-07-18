ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longhorns SS Trey Faltine Drafted No. 213 Overall by Cincinnati Reds

By Connor Zimmerlee
 4 days ago
Another member of the 2022 Texas Longhorns finds themselves off the board as they continue to churn out draftees.

The versatile shortstop Trey Faltine parlayed a successful 2022 season into a selection in the MLB Draft, as the Cincinnati Reds took Faltine in the seventh round with their No. 213 overall pick.

At the plate in 2022, Faltine showed an improvement in the power department despite hitting in multiple spots in the lineup. He would finish the season with a .282/.393/.552 slash line. Most notably was his improved power, as he would launch 15 home runs, good for third on the team while driving in 56 runs, which was good for fourth on the team.

One area of weakness that was evident throughout the season for Faltine was his proclivity to strike out. While he boasts a swing with a lot of natural pop, he racked up a team-high 104 strikeouts, proving to be truly boom or bust at times at the plate.

Defensively, Faltine was nearly impeccable, flashing a cannon of an arm and elite range at the shortstop position. Now, Faltine becomes the fifth Longhorn off the board, as he will look to build on his successful 2022 season and continue the legacy of Longhorns in the bigs.

LonghornsCountry

Longhorns RB Legend Reveals Crazy Stories on NFL Marijuana Use

Errick Miron, formerly known as Ricky Williams has continued to make headlines in the years following his NFL career. The legendary Texas Longhorns running back is probably best known for winning the Heisman Trophy in 1998 and becoming one of the best college football players of all time along the way. But along with legally changing his name in May, Miron has established his own brand of cannabis products cleverly called "Highsman," as he has become one of the lead faces of cannabis-based pain management for athletes.
AUSTIN, TX
