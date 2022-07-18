ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Man bound over for trial in death of child exposed to fentanyl

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been bound over for trial in the death of his child who was exposed to the potent opioid fentanyl. On July 18, Derrick Young waived his right to a preliminary hearing. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 26. Bond continues at...

