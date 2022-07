ALTON — The Telegraph partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton to hold a free Back to School Bash on Thursday. Families were encouraged to make a school supply donation at the door and attendees received tickets that could be used at several stations at the outdoor carnival. Stations included sno cones, cotton candy, popcorn, a duck pond game, beanbag toss, face painting and a dunk tank.

ALTON, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO