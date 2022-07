McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Britton S. Haines has joined the firm as a graduate engineer. Haines graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2018. He joined the McCarty Associates, LLC as an engineering co-op in March of 2021 while finishing his last year at Wright State University where he graduated in December 2021 with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. After graduation, he became a full-time member of the team in January of 2022 as a graduate engineer.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO