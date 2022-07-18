Dog abandoned, tied to guardrail, police say
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WTVC) — A dog was abandoned and left tied to a guardrail at a business in Georgia Friday, according to police, and the photos tell the story. The Chickamauga Police...kmph.com
CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WTVC) — A dog was abandoned and left tied to a guardrail at a business in Georgia Friday, according to police, and the photos tell the story. The Chickamauga Police...kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 0